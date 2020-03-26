/
5 Times Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram captions convinced us nothing can beat his sense of humour
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 26, 2020 01:44 pm
Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram posts and captions
Shah Rukh Khan is one such celebrity who has a great sense of humour. Be it making others around him laugh by cracking jokes, pranking his co-stars or sharing funny social media posts and giving them even funnier captions, time and again, SRK has proved he is one hilarious guy. Speaking of SRK's social media, the ones who follow him know he is an active celebrity. Everyone knows SRK's Q&A sessions on Twitter are entertaining and equally funny. For example, when a Twitter user asked him why doesn't he burn the CD of his film Ra.One on the occasion of Dussehra, SRK responded saying, "Arre Kitna Jale Pe Namak Chhidkoge!" Another user asked him "Sir Mannat pe ek room rent pe chaiye, kitne ka padega?", SRK was quick to respond with, "30 Saal ki mehnat mein padega." Well yes, that's how funny he is on Twitter! Speaking about Instagram, SRK keeps sharing his photos, showing off his long hair and cute pics with his family members. The actor's Instagram pictures are as interesting as his captions. Today, we take a look at times SRK made us go ROFL with his Instagram captions and proved nothing can beat his sense of humour.
Cool pose
SRK captioned it as, "Your feelings are your Super powers"... just wanted to sound 'deep'... the real reason for the post is to try out this new filter on the pic!"
Lost in his own world
"Wondering...could this be the cloud that stores my data??!" captioned SRK.
Life after a bath
"No reason... no information... nothing to share, just 'feeling good about life after a bath' selfie..."
Father-daughter duo
We absolutely love this pic of the duo! Well, SRK captioned it as, "When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters!"
The Prisma effect
'OK so this prisma didn't turn out as I thought it should or would. Still the first time is always special..." Yes, it is!
