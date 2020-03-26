5 Times Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram captions convinced us nothing can beat his sense of humour

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram posts and captions

Shah Rukh Khan is one such celebrity who has a great sense of humour. Be it making others around him laugh by cracking jokes, pranking his co-stars or sharing funny social media posts and giving them even funnier captions, time and again, SRK has proved he is one hilarious guy. Speaking of SRK's social media, the ones who follow him know he is an active celebrity. Everyone knows SRK's Q&A sessions on Twitter are entertaining and equally funny. For example, when a Twitter user asked him why doesn't he burn the CD of his film Ra.One on the occasion of Dussehra, SRK responded saying, "Arre Kitna Jale Pe Namak Chhidkoge!" Another user asked him "Sir Mannat pe ek room rent pe chaiye, kitne ka padega?", SRK was quick to respond with, "30 Saal ki mehnat mein padega." Well yes, that's how funny he is on Twitter! Speaking about Instagram, SRK keeps sharing his photos, showing off his long hair and cute pics with his family members. The actor's Instagram pictures are as interesting as his captions. Today, we take a look at times SRK made us go ROFL with his Instagram captions and proved nothing can beat his sense of humour.

Photo Credit : Instagram