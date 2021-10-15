Alia Bhatt's 2 States to SRK's Chennai Express, 5 cross cultural films that prove 'Pyar Me Sab Jayaz Hai'

1 / 5

Chennai Express

Love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. They usually say 'Love is blind' and it can happen anywhere, anytime to anyone. Well, we all somewhere like Bollywood love stories and when we talk about filmy romance then one of the most common plot is the hero and heroine coming from different cultural background. Today we list down 5 such movie that have the girl and boy falling in love with each other without having anything in common with respect to their culture. Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the main leads was one of the biggest hits of all times. In the movie we see a South Indian Meena and a Punjabi, Rahul falling for each other irrespective of their cultural differences.

Photo Credit : YouTube