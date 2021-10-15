Alia Bhatt's 2 States to SRK's Chennai Express, 5 cross cultural films that prove 'Pyar Me Sab Jayaz Hai'

Love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. They usually say 'Love is blind' and it can happen anywhere, anytime to anyone. Well, we all somewhere like Bollywood love stories and when we talk about filmy romance then one of the most common plot is the hero and heroine coming from different cultural background. Today we list down 5 such movie that have the girl and boy falling in love with each other without having anything in common with respect to their culture.
Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the main leads was one of the biggest hits of all times. In the movie we see a South Indian Meena and a Punjabi, Rahul falling for each other irrespective of their cultural differences.
Photo Credit : YouTube
One of the best love stories of Bollywood when it comes to cross-cultural love stories. This again was a romance between a South India girl and a Punjabi boy who meet in college and fall head-over-heels in love with each other. What follows is a series of convincing, meetings, arguments and finally results in a wedding of 2 States.
Photo Credit : 2 States
Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal was one of the most loved films of Imtiaz Ali. This film too shows a love story between two people belonging to different cultures. Anushka, a Gujarati girl falls for a Punjabi SRK in the movie and viewers really enjoyed this Gujarati and Punjabi mix love story.
Photo Credit : YoTube
Yet another cute love story between 2 people belonging to different culture. In the film we see a bengali girl falling for a Punjabi boy. Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor was quite a hit both amongst viewers and at the box office.
A Bihari boy who falls hard for Delhi based girl belonging to an elite family is what the story of Half Girlfriend revolves around. This intriguing love story that stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles is an adaptation from Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.