Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty to Deepika Padukone: Actresses who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Ruk

Shah Rukh Khan is often seen opposite newcomers in his movies, giving a great start to the careers of female actors in the Bollywood industry.
    Female actors who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world. After making his acting debut in 1988, King Khan has appeared in numerous movies throughout his long-spanning career of over three decades. Shah Rukh Khan, who started in the movie industry by playing negative characters, soon changed his image on-screen and is now considered to be one of the most romantic actors. Over the years, SRK has given Indian cinema many classic romantic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabaatein, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades throughout his career, including over 14 Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri Award, an Ordre des Arts et Lettres (by the government of France), and the Legion of Honour. In the years that Shah Rukh Khan was building a career for himself, he has successfully become a brand in himself and is considered as one of the main reasons for the success of a movie. Actresses who make their debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, rise to fame very quickly, making a very successful career for themselves in Bollywood. Take a look at the female actors who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

    Mahima Chaudhary

    Mahima Chaudhary made a grand debut in the Bollywood industry in 1997, with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pardes.

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut by appearing in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 drama movie, Dil Se, where even though she was cast to play a supporting character, she received many praises for her performance.

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma made her dream Bollywood debut in 2008 with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, for which she was acknowledged with the Best Debut and Fresh Face awards for the year.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra received a lot of recognition for her debut performance in 1993’s Baazigar where she was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, which went ahead to become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year and Deepika Padukone was even acknowledged with the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female of the year.

