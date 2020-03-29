/
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, here are King Khan's other lesser known TV shows that one must check out
Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably a global star and the biggest superstar till date. The star enjoys a humongous loyal fan following and is as charming as ever. Read on as we take you down a memory lane with his TV shows before becoming the King Khan of B-Town.
March 29, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's lesser known TV shows
Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The actor is no less than an emotion for many. One of the most popular and loved stars in the industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The star has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen Y a run for their money! He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Raees, Fan, Devdas, Swades and others. He is the ultimate romantic hero and his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be evergreen and cherished. The actor also has a chartbuster of tracks which make hearts swoon and how! The most loved, respected and sought-after actors in B-Town, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, did you know the actor started his journey from TV shows? He has been a part of several TV shows before he made his debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti. His very popular show Circus is currently been re-telecast on national television during this quarantine period. On that note, here's reminiscing some of his shows he starred in before becoming the King Khan of Bollywood!
Fauji
Shah Rukh Khan as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai will always be memorable. His dialogue "I say champs" became a household favourite and still remains iconic.
Doosra Keval
Doosra Keval is a 1989 TV serial starring Shahrukh Khan inspired by Keval Dholariya. The plot revolved around a village boy who goes to town and never returns and is later found murdered.
Dil Dariya
Dil Dariya made by late Lekh Tandon brought SRK a fair amount of fame. Speaking about it, Lekh Tandon had said in an interview, "When I was making my television serial, Dil Darya, I had left a message at Sushma Seth's home that I would like to work with her daughter, Divya. Divya Seth got down from her car and the driver was Shah Rukh Khan. He dropped her off and was leaving when I asked her to call him back. When he arrived, I told him that if he cuts his hair, I would give him work in my serial," and then the rest is history of course!
Idiot
The actor was also a part of the mini series titled Idiot back in 1991. He played the role of Pawan for four episodes.
Umeed
The megastar also played an uncredited role in the serial Umeed back in 1989.
Wagle Ki Duniya
Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Wagle ki Duniya for 11 episodes. The show was appreciated for its cult classic comedy. The show was based on the characters created by the prominent cartoonist late RK Laxman.
Circus
The show is currently getting re-telecasted on national television due to the lockdown announced amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The show also featured Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker and Makrand Deshpande. The show follows the lives of circus artists as they go about their daily routines surviving the twists and turns life throws at them.
