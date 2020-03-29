Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, here are King Khan's other lesser known TV shows that one must check out

1 / 8

Shah Rukh Khan's lesser known TV shows

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The actor is no less than an emotion for many. One of the most popular and loved stars in the industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The star has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen Y a run for their money! He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Raees, Fan, Devdas, Swades and others. He is the ultimate romantic hero and his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be evergreen and cherished. The actor also has a chartbuster of tracks which make hearts swoon and how! The most loved, respected and sought-after actors in B-Town, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, did you know the actor started his journey from TV shows? He has been a part of several TV shows before he made his debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti. His very popular show Circus is currently been re-telecast on national television during this quarantine period. On that note, here's reminiscing some of his shows he starred in before becoming the King Khan of Bollywood!

Photo Credit : Youtube