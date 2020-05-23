Advertisement
Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt's no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap

Check out the celebrities who managed to keep us glued to our phones despite lockdown with their stunning throwback photos and lockdown snaps.
6588 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 07:45 am
    Check out the best photos of the week

    We all have officially entered the fourth lockdown ever since March and as we speak, we can't help but miss our favourite celebrities and their fresh movies. Talking about movies, Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles just released its trailer this Friday and the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture this week which reflected his cool grandfather side with his grandkids. Set in Lucknow, Bachchan plays a landlord who lives in an old haveli and his tenant is Ayushmann Khurrana. Another much awaited movie, Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani might be released digitally. Star kid Suhana Khan turned 20 this week and shared a mind-blowing slow-motion video that broke the internet. Good looks seem to be a prominent trait in the family as this week we discovered a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son Aryan Khan in a party mood at filmmaker Karan Johar's party. Karan, who is Shah Rukh Khan's good friend and often known as the gossip king of Bollywood is a wonderful host on his show and in real life at his home as well and we witnessed several throwback mind blowing celeb parties inside his lavish home in Bandra too this week. Without any further delay, take a look at these best photos of the week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most shared picture

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal & Soha chilling with Taimur & Inaaya in a throwback pool PIC is pure gold.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best vacation throwback picture

    Alia Bhatt's no makeup look during her vacation is making us miss airports.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best starkid of the week

    Ruling the internet with her pictures and birthday videos this week is this gorgeous starkid Suhana Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most liked picture

    Can this gettogether at Karan Johar's lavish pad get any grandeur?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most shared throwback picture

    Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan are here to increase the heat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best dressed celebrity

    As Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared "Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day." And for us it's a marvelous view with her pretty cable top and perfect accessories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best Couple of the week

    Whether its Anushka's gibberish challenges or Virat's dinosaur act, they never fail to surprise their fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best lockdown picture

    The Bigg Boss fame singer Shehnaaz Gill's no makeup look was a winner this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

