Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt's no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap

1 / 9

Check out the best photos of the week

We all have officially entered the fourth lockdown ever since March and as we speak, we can't help but miss our favourite celebrities and their fresh movies. Talking about movies, Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles just released its trailer this Friday and the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture this week which reflected his cool grandfather side with his grandkids. Set in Lucknow, Bachchan plays a landlord who lives in an old haveli and his tenant is Ayushmann Khurrana. Another much awaited movie, Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani might be released digitally. Star kid Suhana Khan turned 20 this week and shared a mind-blowing slow-motion video that broke the internet. Good looks seem to be a prominent trait in the family as this week we discovered a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son Aryan Khan in a party mood at filmmaker Karan Johar's party. Karan, who is Shah Rukh Khan's good friend and often known as the gossip king of Bollywood is a wonderful host on his show and in real life at his home as well and we witnessed several throwback mind blowing celeb parties inside his lavish home in Bandra too this week. Without any further delay, take a look at these best photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram