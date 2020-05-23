/
/
/
Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt's no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap
Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt's no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap
Check out the celebrities who managed to keep us glued to our phones despite lockdown with their stunning throwback photos and lockdown snaps.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6588 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 23, 2020 07:45 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment