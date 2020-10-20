Advertisement
DDLJ turns 25: Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was the first choice for the film; See lesser known facts

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which is still the flagbearer of romantic films in Bollywood turns 25 today. Here are some interesting facts about the movie, we bet you did not know about.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: October 20, 2020 11:57 am
  • 1 / 8
    As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25, take a look at some interesting facts about the movie

    Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the romantic classic that made us fall in love with the process of falling in love completes 25 years today. Released on 20 October 1995, the film starred Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The plot revolved around Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Maratha Mandir in Mumbai has been screening the movie for years now. DDLJ is a kind of movie people would return to watch it on big screens hence they took the decision for screening the iconic movie for years now. Many of SRK and Kajol's fans are well aware of Maratha Mandir playing DDLJ every afternoon and they would buy tickets for the matinee show as a tribute. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Raj Malhotra from the film and Kajol changed it to Simran. The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film. Fans undoubtedly became nostalgic as they flooded social media. SRK who is currently is Dubai for the ongoing IPL matches, he also shared a nostalgic video on '25 years of celebrating love'. The video will take you on a trip down memory lane as it includes Raj and Simran's adorable moments from the film. While sharing the video, SRK remarked, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf." Today take a look at these lesser know facts about the iconic movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    Karan Johar turned costume designer for this movie

    Ace filmmaker Karan Johar would run SRK's clothes by Manish Malhotra “Karan and Adi took charge of styling SRK's flamboyant look." shared Manish Malhotra.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Do you know who suggested the title of the film?

    The title of the movie was suggested by actor-politician Kirron Kher. The credits in the movie also share the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Get to know its Harry Potter connection

    Raj and Simran bump into each other the moment the Eurail chugs out of the King's Cross station in London in 1995. In 2001, when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hit the theatres (and JK Rowling's books, before that), King's Cross was re-immortalised in popular culture. As will all Potterheads be aware of, Platform 9 3/4 - a platform visible only to wizards - is where the Hogwarts Express leaves from.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Govinda's movie tagline

    In the 1996 Govinda-starrer Saajan Chale Sasural, the tag line of DDLJ, "Come...Fall in love" was changed to "Come... Fall in love... But don't marry".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    Aditya Chopra accepted the fact of copying one signature part of the movie

    The 'Palat' scene in DDLJ which is still use in several romantic movies and dramas was actually inspired by a scene in Clint Eastwood film In the Line of Fire. In an interview, Aditya Chopra said, “ There’s a moment where Eastwood sees his love interest walk away and says to himself “turn” or something to that effect. It got stuck in my head.”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    SRK was the third choice for the movie

    Aditya Chopra had Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise in mind for the role of Raj Malhotra, but he later approached Saif Ali Khan who turned down the film and the role went to SRK.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Almost Akshay Kumar's

    Jatin-Lalit wanted to use the song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" for Akshay Kumar's film Khiladi

    Photo Credit : Youtube

