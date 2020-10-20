DDLJ turns 25: Not Shah Rukh Khan but Tom Cruise was the first choice for the film; See lesser known facts

1 / 8

As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25, take a look at some interesting facts about the movie

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the romantic classic that made us fall in love with the process of falling in love completes 25 years today. Released on 20 October 1995, the film starred Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The plot revolved around Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Maratha Mandir in Mumbai has been screening the movie for years now. DDLJ is a kind of movie people would return to watch it on big screens hence they took the decision for screening the iconic movie for years now. Many of SRK and Kajol's fans are well aware of Maratha Mandir playing DDLJ every afternoon and they would buy tickets for the matinee show as a tribute. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Raj Malhotra from the film and Kajol changed it to Simran. The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film. Fans undoubtedly became nostalgic as they flooded social media. SRK who is currently is Dubai for the ongoing IPL matches, he also shared a nostalgic video on '25 years of celebrating love'. The video will take you on a trip down memory lane as it includes Raj and Simran's adorable moments from the film. While sharing the video, SRK remarked, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf." Today take a look at these lesser know facts about the iconic movie.

Photo Credit : Youtube