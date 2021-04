1 / 6

Fan’s best dialogues

It was in the year 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the movie having a never-seen-before concept. While every Bollywood movie focuses on the heroes, this movie focused on the emotions of “fans” also keeping the title of the movie, Fan. The action revenge thriller drama movie is written and directed by Maneesh Sharma, casting the “King of Bollywood” to play double roles. Along with playing the character of a huge superstar, Aaryan Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan also portrayed the character of an obsessive fan, Gaurav Chandna who looks just like Aaryan Khanna. It is said that the idea for making this movie was initially conceived in 2006 when Yash Chopra asked the debutant directorial to not take up a challenging project like this at the very beginning of his career. But, as the director had expected, even when he made the movie on the same concept after ten years, it was a huge success at the box office reportedly making a total earning of ₹1.88 billion, all over the world. Today, as Fan has completed five years of being released in the theatres, here are five of the best dialogues from the movie that will take fans down memory lane. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : YouTube