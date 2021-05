1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan’s Special Moments with his son AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan is one of those star kids who gained immense popularity since the time he was born. The little munchkin has always been in the spotlight. Be it his adorable videos from IPL matches or his adorable photos shared by his parents breaking the internet, the tiny tot surely knows how to rule hearts just by his smile. King Khan and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013. Notably, the Raees star is said to be very close to all his kids but in the last couple of years, he has been seen more with AbRam, as the other two have grown up and are studying abroad. Today, AbRam turns 8 and the little boy is inundated with heartfelt wishes on social media. His elder sister Suhana Khan wished him in the sweetest way possible. She shared a heartwarming video wherein she was seen sitting by a pool. As she set up the camera, AbRam comes up to pose for the photo and gives Suhana a peck on her cheek. On AbRam's birthday, we bring you his best candid photos with his doting father. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram