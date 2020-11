1 / 10

10 Witty tweets of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan or King Khan of Bollywood turns a year older today. Although this year he won't be greeting his fans from his home Mannat's balcony we cannot help but miss the actor's charming smile as he is currently in Dubai for the ongoing IPL matches. Known as one of the biggest superstars not only in Hindi cinema but worldwide. The actor's popularity is such that, his home is now a tourist point for millions who come to the city of dreams. The actor proved that one can create a dynasty of his own by immense hard work and sincerity despite coming from a modest background. Last year, on David Letterman's talk show, we saw the other side of the superstar where he spoke about losing his parents at a very tender age and how it affected him throughout his life. The Om Shanti Om actor shared how he makes it a point to enjoy all the important days of both his sons and daughter's life. SRK revealed that no matter how busy he is with his shoots, he makes it a point to know his children as a good friend and is so frank with his children that he buys gifts for Suhana's boyfriend. His witty replies have never failed to make headlines and that is the reason he is also loved as a host on several shows. Today take a look at these witty tweets of the megastar on Twitter to his fans.

Photo Credit : getty images