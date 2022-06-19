Happy Father's Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan; 8 fathers who love traveling with their children

Published on Jun 19, 2022
   
    Bollywood fathers

    It is Father’s Day! A day to celebrate all the beautiful, protective and sweet fathers out there. Every year the third Sunday of June is observed as 'Father’s Day'. This year we celebrate 'Father's Day' on June 19. This day honours all the dads around the world, their beautiful presence in our lives, the paternal bond we share with them, and to embrace fatherhood. Our Bollywood fathers are sweethearts and we often see them sharing pictures with their children, giving all of us father-children goals. They love to travel and make memories together and often give all of us inspiration. So if you seeing this post, it is a sign to book that little date with your father and thank him and remind him that you love him. He might be a bit cranky and scold you, but he loves you! Your old man will always be by your side. To honour our Bollywood papas, here are some of the coolest father-child combinations of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

    Hrithik with Hridhaan & Hrihaan

    The Roshan boys are always up to something. Hrithik and his sons are the perfect travel companions and they take many trips together and indulge in their delicacies.

    Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram

    Shahid with Zain and Misha

    Shahid and Mira have been blessed with two kids, Misha and Zain. Mira often gives us glimpses of their family vacations and they look just too much fun!

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram

    Shah Rukh with AbRam, Suhana and Aryan

    Shah Rukh is one of the sweetest fathers out there who leaves no opportunity to praise his kids and flaunt them on his Instagram like the proud father he is. SRK and his youngest, AbRama are joined by the hip and wherever SRK goes, AbRam tags along.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

    Ayushmann with Virajveer and Varushka

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have two kids and a cute dog - a perfect family isn't it? They often take trips together and love to spend time with each other.

    Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

    Arjun with Myra, Mahikaa and Arik

    Arjun's girls are definitely daddy's princesses. Just a while back, Arjun had welcomed his daughter Myra with the cutest message. He loves his kids to death and loves to go on lunch dates with them.

    Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram

    Kunal with Inaaya

    Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are the sweetest parents! They hype their little girl so much and are with her every step of the way. You can always catch Inaaya on her papa's shoulder as they travel the world together.

    Photo Credit : Kunal Kemmu Instagram

    Ajay with Nysa and Yug

    Ajay's children share the same adventurous streak as him and love exploring. In this picture, it is clear that this trio just loves water a lot!

    Photo Credit : Ajay Devgn Instagram

    Akshay with Nitara

    The action hero of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is the biggest sweetheart when it comes to his kids. He and Twinkle are blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram