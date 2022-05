1 / 6

5 Bollywood top films released on festivals

Cinema is a magical medium. Our filmmakers not only explore untouched topics in their movies but also often educate their audiences. From emotional drama to rom-com to action movies to films with social messages, Bollywood filmmakers have started putting light on different topics. Several movies in the past have not only attacked social stigmas but have also become a commercial success. Bollywood has always been a great place to celebrate Indian culture with various scales and genres. Over the years, films and festivals have become inseparable and share an eternal camaraderie. Festivals have emerged to be as a peak business time for our filmmakers. Actors and directors often aim to release their films during festivals to attract as many people as possible. While superstar Salman Khan is known for Eid releases, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are majorly known for releasing their films on Diwali and Christmas. We have seen several hit films releasing on Eid including — Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, among others, while the festival of Diwali saw Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and others. Here’s a list of top movies that saw their release on the festivals.

Photo Credit : YouTube