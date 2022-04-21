Kal Ho Na Ho to Chennai Express; 5 movies where Shah Rukh Khan won us over with his signature open-arms pose

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose

The romance king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan - the name itself needs no introduction. He is arguably India’s most loved actor. Shah Rukh, who made his debut with the 1992 release Deewana, has not managed to rule millions of hearts but he has also taught us how to romance. SRK also referred to as King Khan has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. While he went on to leave everyone in awe with his stint in a negative role in movies like Baazigar, Darr etc, Shah Rukh Khan also went on to be the protagonist and thank god, he did! Now, coming to the purpose of this article - put your hands up if you love Shah Rukh’s classic open-arms pose! It is his signature style and honestly, any SRK movie feels incomplete without it! His welcoming arms spread love and smiles all over the world. His signature pose in numerous movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others never fails to put a huge smile on our faces. Here are some of the movies, where SRK charmed us with his adorable pose.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram