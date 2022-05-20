Kal Ho Na Ho to Dear Zindagi; Dialogues from 5 movies that will cheer you up

1 / 6

Bollywood dialogues that will make your day

Are you having a bad day? Did you have a fight with your loved ones? Or did you just have a rough day at work? Maybe you are struggling to express your feelings to that one person? Well, worry not! We have got you covered. We know what's worse than having a bad day- not knowing how to deal with it. Over the years, we have witnessed quite a variety of Bollywood movies. From action drama to rom-com, our filmmakers have given us an incredible list of movies to binge-watch as per our moods. Besides entertainment, the directors have even focused on delivering inspiring and meaningful dialogues. There may be a lot of movies that did not do well at the box office, but conversely, there are a ton of brilliant storylines that grabbed rush in the theatres. So, sit back and check out these five dialogues from hit Hindi movies that will help you through your bad day. We are sure, these beautiful lines will cheer you up.

Photo Credit : YouTube