Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name is Khan; 5 films that prove SRK-Kajol will forever be the best Bollywood jodi

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most endearing on-screen couples of Bollywood. The magic the duo has spread all these years is forever to stay in our hearts. New pairings may come and go but SRK-Kajol will ALWAYS be special. These two have taught us to love beyond social classes, without inhibitions and unconditionally. In fact, our dearest SRK introduced to the biggest hack when it comes to love: Love is friendship: if your partner can’t be best friend, you can’t love them. Thank you, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While we love SRK and Gauri Khan and Kajol and Ajay Devgn in real life, no one holds a candle to Raj-Simran/ Rahul-Anjali and any other characters to whom Shah Rukh and Kajol have breathed life into. Time and again, with their sweet comebacks in brilliant masterpieces such as My Name is Khan and recently in Dilwale, the duo has proved that they are evergreen. From the past to the present and even the future - They would rule our hearts forever and ever.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
K3G will always be our comfort family movie. Kajol and SRK impeccably played their parts and beautifully depicted love between two different societal classes and the struggles one faces. However, the movie drove home the fact that love always wins.
Photo Credit : Sony Music India Vevo Youtube
DDLJ taught us to love without inhibitions. Even today, the iconic line 'Ja Simran, jee le apni zindagi' gives us goosebumps - live your life freely and love freely. Find the Raj to your Simran and make sure to hold him close.
Photo Credit : YRF Youtube
'Pyaar dosti hai' - What a beautiful way to describe love. Anjali and Rahul beautifully bring this concept to life. They also make us believe that if two people are meant for each other, no matter how far they drift apart they will always find their way back to each other.
Photo Credit : Dharma Productions Youtube
My Name is Khan is one of the most beautiful movies Bollywood gifted us. Mandira and Rizwan's love is full of pain, obstacles, and tears. Yet it is beautiful and the reason the two live for each other.
Seeing Shah Rukh and Kajol after all these years in Dilwale together again evoked beautiful, strong emotions in their audience. The duo's charisma will always make people fall in love with them.
Photo Credit : Red Chillies Entertainment Youtube
