Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name is Khan; 5 films that prove SRK-Kajol will forever be the best Bollywood jodi

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most endearing on-screen couples of Bollywood. The magic the duo has spread all these years is forever to stay in our hearts. New pairings may come and go but SRK-Kajol will ALWAYS be special. These two have taught us to love beyond social classes, without inhibitions and unconditionally. In fact, our dearest SRK introduced to the biggest hack when it comes to love: Love is friendship: if your partner can’t be best friend, you can’t love them. Thank you, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While we love SRK and Gauri Khan and Kajol and Ajay Devgn in real life, no one holds a candle to Raj-Simran/ Rahul-Anjali and any other characters to whom Shah Rukh and Kajol have breathed life into. Time and again, with their sweet comebacks in brilliant masterpieces such as My Name is Khan and recently in Dilwale, the duo has proved that they are evergreen. From the past to the present and even the future - They would rule our hearts forever and ever.

