MOST LIKED: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration to Shehnaaz, Sidharth's airport pic; A recap of the week

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic snap to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration in Dubai, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.
42346 reads Mumbai Updated: November 8, 2020 09:00 am
    This week we saw many interesting things taking place in the entertainment industry. From the 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan celebrating his birthday in Dubai along with family, celebrity couples' Karwa Chauth celebrations, Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla's airport appearance, this week was amazing. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan who is currently in Dubai with his family for IPL 2020 celebrated his birthday with his close ones. Bollywood celebs and SRK's fans showered him with birthday wishes. Karan Johar shared a video in which the actor can be seen mesmerised by how the Burj Khalifa has been lit up on his birthday. KJo captioned it as, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever ...." Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, and Diana Penty also celebrated their birthday. This week was special because of Karwa Chauth. Several celebrities kept fast and also gave an insight into the celebrations. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

    Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. This throwback picture of the actress looking beautiful as always will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    This week, Diana Penty turned a year older. She is popularly known for her roles in Cocktail, Happy Bhag Jayegi and more. Here's a beautiful picture of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Diana Penty Instagram

    Deepika Padukone is known to have an impeccable sense of style. The actress' saree looks are always the best. The actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this saree. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Shaleena Nathani Instagram

    On Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka shared pictures with him and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

    This year, King Khan celebrated his birthday in Dubai. SRK shared this photo and wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

    Suhana Khan shared a lovely photo with dad SRK. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba also shared a pic with SRK that features little AbRam Khan.

    Photo Credit : Suhana Khan/Alia Chibba Instagram

    KL Rahul shared a picture with his rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday mad child (heart emoji)."

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul Instagram

    On Karwa Chauth Day, Arjun Bijlani shared a beautiful picture with his wife and captioned it as, "As you worship the Moon God, And pray for the long life of your husband/wife, May you be blessed with All that your heart desires. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

    Photo Credit : Arjun Bijlani Instagram

    Shefali and Parag Tyagi shared an awwdorable picture from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. How cute!

    Photo Credit : Shefali Jariwala Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made a stunning appearance at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Karwa Chauth pic is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Rana Daggubati Instagram

    This is one of the most beautiful pictures of the newlyweds.

    Photo Credit : Gautam Kitchlu Instagram

