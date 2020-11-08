MOST LIKED: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration to Shehnaaz, Sidharth's airport pic; A recap of the week

1 / 13

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

This week we saw many interesting things taking place in the entertainment industry. From the 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan celebrating his birthday in Dubai along with family, celebrity couples' Karwa Chauth celebrations, Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla's airport appearance, this week was amazing. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan who is currently in Dubai with his family for IPL 2020 celebrated his birthday with his close ones. Bollywood celebs and SRK's fans showered him with birthday wishes. Karan Johar shared a video in which the actor can be seen mesmerised by how the Burj Khalifa has been lit up on his birthday. KJo captioned it as, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever ...." Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, and Diana Penty also celebrated their birthday. This week was special because of Karwa Chauth. Several celebrities kept fast and also gave an insight into the celebrations. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram