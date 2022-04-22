Nostalgia Alert: Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan; 5 throwback PICS by Farah Khan feat top B-town stars

"Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge," said Deepika Padukone in the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and it is very true. And, one such thing that brings back the memories is photographs. Whenever we look at old photos, it surely hit nostalgia hard. And, our Bollywood stars are no different in this. We often witness many of them sharing the old, throwback pictures on social media as they revive their good memories. Speaking of which, filmmaker and dance choreographer Farah Khan is no different, and every now and then, shares throwback gems on Instagram to recollect the good old days. Her social media handle is full of throwback photographs featuring top Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, the filmmaker has shared it all on her official Instagram handle. Recently, Farah has shared a goofy photo of Hrithik and Abhishek as they danced at her Sangeet ceremony. The photo surely brought back several memories. So, bring your popcorn and revive some good old days with these five photos.
Farah recently shared this throwback picture from her Sangeet ceremony featuring Abhishek and Hrithik. While sharing the photograph, she wrote, "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys frm my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. i was too drunk can ul guess?"
In the photo, the filmmaker can be seen dancing with Anil Kapoor at Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's Sangeet ceremony. While SRK, Salman, Karan Johar, and others are shaking legs in the background. She wrote, "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.."
The filmmaker shared this photo from the 90s and wrote, "Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle-class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji..my morning bitch fest partner."
The photo features young Farah and Farhan. While sharing this, she wrote, "Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays ..( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)"
This photo features several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Tabu, and others. She wrote, "This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998..." As per the filmmaker's caption, Kareena was not even in the movies when this photo was taken.
