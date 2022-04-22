Nostalgia Alert: Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan; 5 throwback PICS by Farah Khan feat top B-town stars

1 / 6

5 throwback PICS by Farah Khan featuring top B-town stars

"Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge," said Deepika Padukone in the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and it is very true. And, one such thing that brings back the memories is photographs. Whenever we look at old photos, it surely hit nostalgia hard. And, our Bollywood stars are no different in this. We often witness many of them sharing the old, throwback pictures on social media as they revive their good memories. Speaking of which, filmmaker and dance choreographer Farah Khan is no different, and every now and then, shares throwback gems on Instagram to recollect the good old days. Her social media handle is full of throwback photographs featuring top Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, the filmmaker has shared it all on her official Instagram handle. Recently, Farah has shared a goofy photo of Hrithik and Abhishek as they danced at her Sangeet ceremony. The photo surely brought back several memories. So, bring your popcorn and revive some good old days with these five photos.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla