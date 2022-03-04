Pathaan to Adipurush: 5 Big films releasing in 2023

2023 is going to be extremely entertaining for Bollywood fans. The Hindi film industry has several movies in stock to amuse everyone. We have seen some great posters and teasers of some upcoming Bollywood movies while some are yet to release. The coming year already looks like a great year for Bollywood as some of the most anticipated movies are lined up. Everything from Pathaan to Adipurush, there is so much to look forward to. Here's a list of the five most anticipated movies that are sure to be blockbusters.
The upcoming action film Fighter will feature Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The movie is currently slated to be released on January 25, 2023, but with the film Pathaan also releasing on the same date, buss is that the release will be postponed.
Bollywood's King Khan on March 2, 2022, announced his comeback with the movie Pathaan. The actor also revealed the release date as he asked his fans to mark January 25 for the long-awaited film.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite on the big screen to surprise us with their romantic flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is slated to be released during Valentine's week in 2023.
Om Raut's directorial Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. The multilingual period saga which is being praised as a movie celebrating the victory of good over evil is a filmy adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will set the big screen on fire next Christmas with their upcoming entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie will mark the first on-screen collaboration of the stars.
