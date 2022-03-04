Pathaan to Adipurush: 5 Big films releasing in 2023

1 / 6

Upcoming films of 2023

2023 is going to be extremely entertaining for Bollywood fans. The Hindi film industry has several movies in stock to amuse everyone. We have seen some great posters and teasers of some upcoming Bollywood movies while some are yet to release. The coming year already looks like a great year for Bollywood as some of the most anticipated movies are lined up. Everything from Pathaan to Adipurush, there is so much to look forward to. Here's a list of the five most anticipated movies that are sure to be blockbusters.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk