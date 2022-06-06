Pathaan to Jawan: 6 upcoming movies of Shah Rukh Khan to look forward to

Shah Rukh Khan – it is not just a name but an emotion. The superstar made his debut with the 1992 release Deewana and ever since then he has given us several hit movies. Shah Rukh has been the epitome of versatility and has always made sure to present something new to the table every time he has hit the screen. From playing an antagonist in the beginning of his career to teaching the world how to romance, SRK has always made the fans fall in love with his style and acting prowess.
Interestingly, after Veer-Zaara, Don, Chak De India, My Name Is Khan, Dear Zindagi, Happy New Year etc, Shah Rukh Khan had taken a hiatus of almost four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. And as the movie tanked at the box office, Shah Rukh took a break from acting and ever since then his massive fan following has been missing his presence on the big screen. But the wait is set to be over now as King Khan is coming up with some interesting projects now. Here’s a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies:
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan will be making his return on the big screen with R Madhavan’s much talked about movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will be seen doing a cameo in the biographical drama which is slated to release on July 1 this year.
Photo Credit : Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer
King Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji's Instagram
After the debacle of Zero, Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first full fledged movie. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the movie will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The movie will feature King Khan locking horns for the first time with John. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh will be seen collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki. The movie will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Dunki is slated to hit the screens on December 22 next year and will witness a clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan fan club
Apart from Siddharth Anand and Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh is also collaborating with Atlee for the first time. After creating a lot of speculations, the actor-director duo has finally announced their first collaboration as Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan had even shared an intriguing teaser wherein he appeared to be wounded and had most of his face covered with bandages. Jawan is slated to release on June 2 next year.
Interestingly, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan will also be doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
Photo Credit : YRF Twitter
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app