1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan: THESE expensive jackets of the superstar will make your jaw drop

Shah Rukh Khan who is lovingly called King Khan, Badshah and Romance King of Bollywood paved his way to heights through a lot of hard work and perseverance. Shah Rukh Khan has more stardom than any other actor in this world. Even after almost three decades since his debut with Deewana, the actor continues to be known as the King of Romance when it comes to cinemas. The actor proved that one can create a dynasty of his own by immense hard work and sincerity despite coming from a modest background. His modest and down to earth nature is loved by his fans all around the world. Though our Badshah has a kind and modest nature, he sometimes splurges on his shopping trips and we are in love with them. Today have a look at these extravagant jackets that the Badshah owns.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani