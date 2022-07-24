Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration to Shah Rukh Khan's messy look from Dunki: 5 viral PICS of the week

The whole week was a busy affair as Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate their special days or for the work purposes. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city or took the Internet by storm with their pictures on social media. From Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan there are several celebrities who made heads turn with their looks. This week from Priyanka's 40th beach birthday bash to Shah Rukh Khan's messy look from Dunki being leaked, a lot has happened. So, without any further delay, let us have a look at the five viral photos of the week.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Kapoor junior. When the actress shared the good news with fans, she was in London shooting for her Hollywood debut. But now that she has returned to Mumbai, the Dear Zindagi actress gets spotted in the city. Recently, she was clicked in Bandra in casual attires and her baby bump was quite evident as she walked towards her car.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ahead of the The Gray Man's streaming release on July 22, the team hosted a special premiere in Mumbai which was attended by a lot of eminent names from Bollywood. Although the Atrangi Re actor caught all the attention with his style appearance at the event, but the limelight of the evening had to be the moment when Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal got lost in conversation with each other at the red carpet.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood. After spending a fabulous holiday in the Maldives with their gang, the couple returned to the city. They walked hand-in-hand as the paps clicked them.
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in London shooting for Dunki and now, a picture of SRK from sets has leaked. He can be seen on Waterloo Bridge, London, and in the photo, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is seen sporting a casual, rugged look. SRK was in a plaid shirt and black trousers.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on the 18th of July. She celebrated her birthday with daughter Malti Marie, her husband Nick Jonas, her friends and family members. Social media is filled with PeeCee's birthday bash photos.