Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actors who look dashing in uniform

Bollywood stars in uniform

Bollywood is packed with action, drama, fun and good looks. The actors and actresses of Bollywood are some of the most gorgeous people in the country and their stunning looks always wow us. Be it an actor’s killer jawline or an actress’ perfect figure, these celebrities have them all. Moreover, their confident attitude only adds to their beauty and hotness. There is one thing that is every girl’s weakness is a man in a uniform. Men in uniform look just too good and it is hard to take our eyes off them. And of course, when our dear Bollywood celebrities don the role of uniformed man, they not only do justice to the role, but also look incredibly good while doing so. They look smart, confident, handsome and they own the look. Be it Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah or our beloved Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, they never fail to impress us. So we present to you, some of our Ofaboutrite Bollywood actors in uniforms. Grab your snack and get ready!

Photo Credit : YRF Youtube