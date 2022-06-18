Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actors who look dashing in uniform

Bollywood is packed with action, drama, fun and good looks. The actors and actresses of Bollywood are some of the most gorgeous people in the country and their stunning looks always wow us. Be it an actor’s killer jawline or an actress’ perfect figure, these celebrities have them all. Moreover, their confident attitude only adds to their beauty and hotness. There is one thing that is every girl’s weakness is a man in a uniform. Men in uniform look just too good and it is hard to take our eyes off them. And of course, when our dear Bollywood celebrities don the role of uniformed man, they not only do justice to the role, but also look incredibly good while doing so. They look smart, confident, handsome and they own the look. Be it Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah or our beloved Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, they never fail to impress us. So we present to you, some of our Ofaboutrite Bollywood actors in uniforms. Grab your snack and get ready!
Photo Credit : YRF Youtube
One of Sidharth Malhotra's greatest performances as an actor was Shershaah, released in 2021. The movie left us in tears. Moreover, the chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara Advani was just magical.
Photo Credit : Amazon Prime Video India Youtube
Salman Khan's character Chulbul P. Pandey from Dabangg series is one of the most loved policemen of Bollywood. He is an honest, smart and hilarious man and everyone swoons over him.
Ajay Devgn in uniform is an absolute treat to the eyes. Singham is one of his most popular works and for all the right reasons.
Photo Credit : Reliance Entertainment Youtube
Every Shah Rukh Khan character manages to leave an impact on his audience. Of course, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was no different. SRK brilliantly played the role of a mysterious bomb disposal specialist.
Ishaan Khatter will be next in Pippa as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Recently, he shared the look of his character and now we absolutely cannot wait!
Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram
