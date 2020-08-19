Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's cute THROWBACK photos from IPL show their love for Cricket

1 / 10

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's THROWBACK photos from IPL are unmissable

IPL is just around the corner and fans are beyond excited. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare, this season of IPL is going to be different from the previous ones. Over the years, many celebrities have expressed their love for their favourite team and cricketers. Some celebrities, as we all know, also own IPL teams. Several celebrities have taken time out of their busy schedule to attend matches and cheer for their favourite team. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and more, many stars have been spotted attending the IPL matches over the years. Shah Rukh Khan is a huge cricket lover. Given his love for cricket, he is also the co-owner of IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. It is always a delight to watch King Khan cheering for his team during their match. Often, he has made an appearance along with his little munchkin AbRam Khan. The duo's adorable pictures from the cricket stadium have always gone viral. Speaking of that, here are a few throwback pictures of the father and son from when they attended the match and gave us cute moments.

Photo Credit : APH Images