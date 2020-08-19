Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's cute THROWBACK photos from IPL show their love for Cricket

As IPL is all set to kickstart from next month, here are a few throwback pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam from when they attended the matches and gave us cute moments.
15264 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's THROWBACK photos from IPL are unmissable

    IPL is just around the corner and fans are beyond excited. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare, this season of IPL is going to be different from the previous ones. Over the years, many celebrities have expressed their love for their favourite team and cricketers. Some celebrities, as we all know, also own IPL teams. Several celebrities have taken time out of their busy schedule to attend matches and cheer for their favourite team. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and more, many stars have been spotted attending the IPL matches over the years. Shah Rukh Khan is a huge cricket lover. Given his love for cricket, he is also the co-owner of IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. It is always a delight to watch King Khan cheering for his team during their match. Often, he has made an appearance along with his little munchkin AbRam Khan. The duo's adorable pictures from the cricket stadium have always gone viral. Speaking of that, here are a few throwback pictures of the father and son from when they attended the match and gave us cute moments.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    This pic of SRK's youngest son AbRam playing on the field post match is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 10
    Daddy's little munchkin

    AbRam's antics are always cute.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 10
    Playing with daddy

    They are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 10
    Awwdorable

    This pic of AbRam will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 10
    Beyond cute

    This pic of AbRam running behind SRK is too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    In an interview, SRK had said, "AbRam is very outgoing."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Happy kid

    The actor once revealed that AbRam is too protective of him. Isn't that sweet?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    His favourite

    "With him, I become a kid myself," said SRK.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Too cute to handle

    In an interview with DNA, SRK said, "AbRam is smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. I get him all the toys because somewhere, it’s also a way of living my own dreams. Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn’t afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn’t."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

