Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Photos that prove they are the OG king & queen of style

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most good-looking pairs of Bollywood. The King and his Queen never fail to make heads turn with their fashion game whenever they step out together for any event or party. SRK and Gauri with their dressing sense always prove that they make for an elegant couple. Today we will list down a couple of pictures that prove this royal couple is stylish in every manner.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan looks royal in his white sherwani while Gauri looks elegant in a white embellished saree as they pose together at a wedding.
Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in a white pathan suit while Gauri stuns in a beige coloured ethnic outfit with white embroidery work. The couple look quite elegant and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off them.
Bed it traditional or western, Shah Rukh and Gauri make heads turn in any attire. We can see SRK in a black leather jacket while Gauri looks beautiful in a black shirt as they pose with Shah Rukh's wax statue.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look elegant even in casual attires. Gauri is wearing an army print jacket while SRK is wearing a black jacket in this pic.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.