Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Photos that prove they are the OG king & queen of style

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan make for a stylish pair

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most good-looking pairs of Bollywood. The King and his Queen never fail to make heads turn with their fashion game whenever they step out together for any event or party. SRK and Gauri with their dressing sense always prove that they make for an elegant couple. Today we will list down a couple of pictures that prove this royal couple is stylish in every manner.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla