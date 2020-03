1 / 6

SRK and wife Gauri Khan's photos at Karan Johar's home

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were recently spotted at best friend Karan Johar's apartment during the Coronavirus alert across the city. The actor made an entry in his lavish BMW ride and was accompanied by two police officers who were spotted wearing a face mask. SRK opted for a casual look just like his beautiful wife Gauri Khan and both were seen having a deep conversation with each other post getting off their cars. Producer and filmmaker Karan Johar's mom and late Yash Johar's wife, Hiroo Johar celebrated her 77th birthday on March 17 and seems like SRK and Gauri paid Karan a visit due to the same. Check out their pictures right here.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani