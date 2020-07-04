/
/
/
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: When the King of Bollywood held his wife's long trail on a red carpet
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: When the King of Bollywood held his wife's long trail on a red carpet
Shah Rukh Khan recent comment on a post shared by his wife Gauri Khan is winning the internet. Take a look at these other throwback photos of the couple from an event where SRK is seen holding Gauri's long trail.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
941 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 4, 2020 10:23 am
1 / 8
Check out these photos of the power couple of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are winning the internet with their cute banter. As we all know that Gauri Khan is an interior designer and she often keeps updating her social media with photos of her work and even gives tips on designs. Recently, the celebrity shared a picture of another masterpiece she designed. Shah Rukh Khan replied to her post as, "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look up to when we restart work.” Gauri replied as, "Our team is on it sir!!!!!!" The couple gave their office premises to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a quarantine facility that could be used for patients during the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple got married in 1991 and are parents to three beautiful children. Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. The actor who comes from a humble background started his journey in the entertainment industry with the series Fauji in 1989, and after acting in the television industry for a few years, the actor got his Bollywood break with the movie Deewana in 1992. Due to his popularity and success, he is referred to as the "Badshah of Bollywood" by his fans. What never changed in all these years was the support and love of his wife, Gauri Khan over all these years. Today, we have these throwback pictures of the couple attending an event last year where SRK's romantic act won the internet.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
2 / 8
Their 10 on 10 chemistry
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved B-town jodis and time and again, both of them have given out major couple goals.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 8
Style game strong
Twinning in black, Shah Rukh was suited up in black and looked like the king he is, while Gauri's black gown complemented husband Shah Rukh Khan.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 8
Proves to be king of hearts
Shah Rukh was also seen holding onto Gauri's train and well, he proved to be King Khan that he is, and yet again, he has managed to win us over with this gesture of his.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 8
Stronger together
Shah Rukh looked dapper as usual in an all – black suit. Gauri, on the other hand, looked stunning in a black gown with a long trail.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 8
When romance is evergreen
There is no denial about this fact that Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable Bollywood couples.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 8
How cute is this?
The duo never fails to amuse their fans with their PDA.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
8 / 8
The true strength of SRK
Gauri Khan looked elegant in a black and emerald green sari gown designed by Amit Aggarwal, her husband Shah Rukh Khan wore a black suit by Dior.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani