Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: When the King of Bollywood held his wife's long trail on a red carpet

Check out these photos of the power couple of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are winning the internet with their cute banter. As we all know that Gauri Khan is an interior designer and she often keeps updating her social media with photos of her work and even gives tips on designs. Recently, the celebrity shared a picture of another masterpiece she designed. Shah Rukh Khan replied to her post as, "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look up to when we restart work.” Gauri replied as, "Our team is on it sir!!!!!!" The couple gave their office premises to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a quarantine facility that could be used for patients during the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple got married in 1991 and are parents to three beautiful children. Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. The actor who comes from a humble background started his journey in the entertainment industry with the series Fauji in 1989, and after acting in the television industry for a few years, the actor got his Bollywood break with the movie Deewana in 1992. Due to his popularity and success, he is referred to as the "Badshah of Bollywood" by his fans. What never changed in all these years was the support and love of his wife, Gauri Khan over all these years. Today, we have these throwback pictures of the couple attending an event last year where SRK's romantic act won the internet.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani