Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss; Check out

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's THROWBACK photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who has been married for years now continues to give their fans and followers major relationship goals. The Badshah of Bollywood and Gauri Khan who is popular in her own right were very young when they met each other for the first time. For the uninitiated, SRK was only 18 years old whereas Gauri was 14. It took the actor 3 meetings to finally ask her for her phone number. Much to everyone's surprise, SRK and Gauri's first date lasted for barely 5 minutes. After dating for years, SRK and Gauri got hitched on October 25, 1991. Shah Rukh Khan borrowed a suit from the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for the wedding. Even after all these years, SRK and Gauri are still as much in love with each other as they were back then. The couple has been through many ups and downs in their relationship. They have been with each other through thick and thin times. Till today, SRK who is also known to be the King Khan of Bollywood credits his success to wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan. In an interview with a leading daily, SRK had mentioned, "My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I'll leave films...I mean I would go insane but for her. She's the only thing I have." Time and again, SRK has mentioned that his beautiful wife has been a constant source of support throughout his initial struggling days in the industry. In an interview with HT Cafe, Gauri Khan mentioned that the actor has been a great support. The interior designer described him as someone who is talented with designs. The actress added by saying that their conversations are always fruitful. Gauri also once mentioned that she adores how SRK always gives her space and doesn't question much about things. On Karan Johar's talk show, Gauri spoke about criticizing SRK. She said, "If he is bad in a film I don’t need to praise him. He needs to accept that, I am an audience. He needs to deal with it. Shakti was his worst performance in a long time. I respect him for his profession, he is King Khan and gets great write-ups, but he doesn’t hear from other people, and I should tell him because no one else tells him." The couple has three beautiful children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In an interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri revealed one annoying thing about SRK. Gauri said "He spoils the kids rotten! It's because he lost his parents at a very early age and always feels the need to pamper his own because he didn't get it as much. He wants to give them all the happiness in the world because of which, sometimes he goes overboard which is such a headache for me. All I end up doing is sit on the side and complain, but he doesn't listen." As they continue to give us relationship goals, here are their throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images