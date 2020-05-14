Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar: Throwback photos of King Khan with the filmmaker show their unbreakable bond

1 / 15

Check out these throwback photos of SRK with Karan Johar

Friendships in Bollywood are something we love to see. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's girl gang to Ananya Panday and her group of friends, these celebrities never fail to make headlines with their pictures and outings. Similarly, there is yet another deep-rooted friendship in Bollywood which we all know about and we love when these two friends work together. Yes! We are talking about the unbreakable bond between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. A few years ago when Karan released his book The Unsuitable Boy, he revealed how he connected with SRK when Karan worked as an AD for Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Karan at that point was an AD and he also looked after the costumes of SRK for the movie. It was during this movie that SRK asked Karan to try out directing an entire movie and even gave him his dates and deadline to complete writing for his debut film. After the two collaborated for the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the rest was history. The duo became an unbreakable combination at the box office. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to My Name is Khan and others, Shah Rukh and Karan gave us many gems of Indian cinema. Today, we have these throwback photos of the Badshah and the filmmaker which portray the unbreakable bond they share with each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram