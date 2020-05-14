Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar: Throwback photos of King Khan with the filmmaker show their unbreakable bond

Did you know that it was Shah Rukh Khan who asked Karan Johar to start directing? Have a look at these amazing throwback photos of the Superstar and the filmmaker which reveal the bond they share.
69432 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 02:47 am
    Check out these throwback photos of SRK with Karan Johar

    Friendships in Bollywood are something we love to see. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's girl gang to Ananya Panday and her group of friends, these celebrities never fail to make headlines with their pictures and outings. Similarly, there is yet another deep-rooted friendship in Bollywood which we all know about and we love when these two friends work together. Yes! We are talking about the unbreakable bond between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. A few years ago when Karan released his book The Unsuitable Boy, he revealed how he connected with SRK when Karan worked as an AD for Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Karan at that point was an AD and he also looked after the costumes of SRK for the movie. It was during this movie that SRK asked Karan to try out directing an entire movie and even gave him his dates and deadline to complete writing for his debut film. After the two collaborated for the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the rest was history. The duo became an unbreakable combination at the box office. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to My Name is Khan and others, Shah Rukh and Karan gave us many gems of Indian cinema. Today, we have these throwback photos of the Badshah and the filmmaker which portray the unbreakable bond they share with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    On the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    A chubby young director with his main hero. Yes! Karan and SRK.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Amidst work and fun conversation

    Karan Johar explaining some scenes to the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Can you recognise these two?

    SRK noting down something and this cutie right here is KJo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The classic combination of one of the best

    We have lost count of the number of times we saw their iconic movies on repeat.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Going through lines

    A frame with KJo explaining some scenes to SRK.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Twinning with the best

    Karan and SRK look all set for the event in matching tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Can you recognise the lady in this picture?

    Its none other than Farah Khan with Karan and SRK.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    A BTS of My name is Khan

    This is one of the best moments in the movie getting all set to be filmed.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Twinning trio

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and KJo looking sharp as ever with their all black attires.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shaking a leg

    Making weddings more happening than ever in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Describe this picture!

    A BTS of the movie, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna with Preity, SRK and KJo in one frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SRK and Karan Johar happy throwback photo

    This is one of the most adorable photos of their bond and we love this!

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    A fun banter together

    SRK pretends to be sleeping and KJo won't stop beaming in this throwback photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The Terrific Trio

    We would love to see Kajol, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan collaborate again for a movie. Won't we?

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Comments

Anonymous

Karan is a snake

Anonymous

even farah and srk were best of friends. We know its all money and fame in BW. If one of them is gone, friendship relationship is also gone. Dont spread this kind of gyan

