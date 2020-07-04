Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they reunite for a film

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's jodi is hit among the masses. We recently came across a few throwback photos of the actors from their Zero promotions. The pictures are too good to miss.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's jodi is hit among the masses. The actors have shared screen space in not one but two movies - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Both the films also starred Anushka Sharma in a pivotal role. However, speaking about Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the stars' on-screen chemistry is loved by many. The duo always creates magic on-screen. The duo's last film together was Zero, which didn't perform well at the box office. However, they made fans fall in love with their chemistry. In an interview with a leading daily, Katrina talked about working with SRK. The Bharat actress said, "Personally, Shah Rukh is the same. His crazy passion for work, his drive and focus and love for his work and his desire to push you as an actor remains the same. And that's fantastic." The actors share a great camaraderie. During Zero promotions, SRK, Anushka, and Katrina stole the attention. Given their amazing chemistry in the films, fans of the stars want them to reunite as soon as possible. We recently came across a few throwback photos of the actors from their Zero promotions. Without any further ado, check out their photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    For the promotions, SRK looked handsome in a white sweatshirt with a hoodie and blue pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    When it comes to Katrina Kaif, she stunned in a purple coloured striped boho dress with a brown thick belt and black boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    As mentioned earlier, SRK and Katrina share a great bond with each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Given their amazing chemistry on screen, they are counted as one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Katrina was once quizzed about working with SRK again. She said, "He is a fantastic actor and if there's a script, then why not?"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    When asked her the best thing about working with SRK, she said, "Me and Shah Rukh get each other's aesthetics that is the best thing." She added by saying that he appreciates what she's doing and that's really important.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

