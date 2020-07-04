/
/
/
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they reunite for a film
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they reunite for a film
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's jodi is hit among the masses. We recently came across a few throwback photos of the actors from their Zero promotions. The pictures are too good to miss.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2679 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 4, 2020 05:52 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8