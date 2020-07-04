Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they reunite for a film

1 / 8

SRK and Katrina Kaif's throwback pics are too good to miss

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's jodi is hit among the masses. The actors have shared screen space in not one but two movies - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Both the films also starred Anushka Sharma in a pivotal role. However, speaking about Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the stars' on-screen chemistry is loved by many. The duo always creates magic on-screen. The duo's last film together was Zero, which didn't perform well at the box office. However, they made fans fall in love with their chemistry. In an interview with a leading daily, Katrina talked about working with SRK. The Bharat actress said, "Personally, Shah Rukh is the same. His crazy passion for work, his drive and focus and love for his work and his desire to push you as an actor remains the same. And that's fantastic." The actors share a great camaraderie. During Zero promotions, SRK, Anushka, and Katrina stole the attention. Given their amazing chemistry in the films, fans of the stars want them to reunite as soon as possible. We recently came across a few throwback photos of the actors from their Zero promotions. Without any further ado, check out their photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani