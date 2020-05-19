Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan to Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor, Check out the best father son selfies of B Town

1 / 11

Check out these selfies of Bollywood's father son duo

Being born into a family of immense talent, it's hard to stay away from the spotlight in Bollywood. The world's biggest film industry Bollywood welcomes millions every year who want to try their talent and luck in the city of dreams. One of the biggest examples would be Shah Rukh Khan who was a simple Delhi boy and came to Mumbai first to chase the love of his life and then to chase his dreams of being an actor. Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully the crowned romance king, especially after 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.' His pairing opposite to Kajol not only made the film the longest running Hindi film in Bollywood history but also secured a permanent spot in the hearts of audiences for the lead actor. It's no simple job to be one of the greatest superstars in the world. It takes long hours on film sets, work obligations, shows up for events across the globe, pulls out all nights away from home, but as a doting father to three beautiful children, Shah Rukh is known to go the extra mile to be a dutiful parent and he has shared the same at numerous interviews as he lost both his parents at a very young age. SRK is usually on his toes traveling back and forth from the US to India given his two elder children were studying in the US though they are back in India due to the ongoing epidemic. His son has a strikingly similar resemblance with the actor's face and voice and he has turned out to rule millions of hearts even without making an acting debut. There were times when the father and son posed for a picture and stormed the internet. Today we bring to you some selfies of some of the most loved father son duo of Bollywood, Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram