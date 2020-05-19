Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan to Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor, Check out the best father son selfies of B Town

Check out these stunning father-son selfies of one of Bollywood's most loved celebrities who never forget to bless our feed with their love for their sons.
28091 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 01:32 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these selfies of Bollywood's father son duo

    Check out these selfies of Bollywood's father son duo

    Being born into a family of immense talent, it's hard to stay away from the spotlight in Bollywood. The world's biggest film industry Bollywood welcomes millions every year who want to try their talent and luck in the city of dreams. One of the biggest examples would be Shah Rukh Khan who was a simple Delhi boy and came to Mumbai first to chase the love of his life and then to chase his dreams of being an actor. Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully the crowned romance king, especially after 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.' His pairing opposite to Kajol not only made the film the longest running Hindi film in Bollywood history but also secured a permanent spot in the hearts of audiences for the lead actor. It's no simple job to be one of the greatest superstars in the world. It takes long hours on film sets, work obligations, shows up for events across the globe, pulls out all nights away from home, but as a doting father to three beautiful children, Shah Rukh is known to go the extra mile to be a dutiful parent and he has shared the same at numerous interviews as he lost both his parents at a very young age. SRK is usually on his toes traveling back and forth from the US to India given his two elder children were studying in the US though they are back in India due to the ongoing epidemic. His son has a strikingly similar resemblance with the actor's face and voice and he has turned out to rule millions of hearts even without making an acting debut. There were times when the father and son posed for a picture and stormed the internet. Today we bring to you some selfies of some of the most loved father son duo of Bollywood, Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Salman Khan and Salim Khan

    Salman Khan and Salim Khan

    Salman Khan and Salim Khan's blurry yet lovely selfie just warms up your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Bobby and Aryaman Deol

    Bobby and Aryaman Deol

    One of the favourite starkid already due to his good looks we loved when Bobby dedicated his 50th birthday post to his son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Akshay Kumar and Aarav Bhatia

    Akshay Kumar and Aarav Bhatia

    When your selfie screams good looks! We would love to see these two together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Karan and Yash Johar

    Karan and Yash Johar

    Making our quarantine bearable with his sweet videos, we are already in love with Yash!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

    Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

    Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan goofy side is a winner in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    David and Varun Dhawan

    David and Varun Dhawan

    This duo should totally be renamed to a wholesome entertainment package.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor

    Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor

    Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor's priceless selfie will well up your eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Hrithik and Hrehaan Roshan

    Hrithik and Hrehaan Roshan

    We love how Hrithik imitated his son in this adorable picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Shahid and Zain Kapoor

    Shahid and Zain Kapoor

    Zain is surely cooler than his father with these cool filters on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Sunny, Booby and Dharmendra

    Sunny, Booby and Dharmendra

    It cant get more grandeur than this selfie with all the handsome guys of the family in one frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

