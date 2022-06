1 / 6

The Dapper SRK

As travel has opened up, there has been a significant boost in international trips. Bollywood stars have been making sure they're catching up on lost time. With Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan in Paris, Taapsee Pannu in Denmark and Alia Bhatt in London, international travel slate of top stars is packed. Meanwhile, back home, Shah Rukh Khan made some noise as the superstar was in Chennai attending Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding. SRK looked dapper in a beige suit as his manager Pooja Dadlani treated his fans with a few photos. SRK will be seen alongside Nayanthara in Atlee's film titled Jawan.

Photo Credit : Instagram