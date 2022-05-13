Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who gained overnight success after their debut movies

Bollywood is a pot of talent and brilliance. The industry has produced some of the most extraordinary, versatile and exceptional actors. However, Bollywood is notorious for being a tough nut to crack. Millions live the Bollywood dream and come to Mumbai, yet only a handful of them make it. You need to be patient, consistent and passionate to live this dream. Yes, struggle is endless but if you make it - you are a star, a sensation, someone whose millions adore and idolise. A lot of actors struggle a lot and suffer a couple of failures to finally achieve their dream. However, they are even actors who became overnight stars after their first stints! These actors managed to charm their audience at the first try and became sensations with their debut movies. However, whether it an actor’s first movie that makes him a success or the tenth, a star is a star nonetheless! There is no timeline for it. But just remember, talent and hard work always pays back. Here are some actors whose debut movies made them overnight stars.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
In his decade-long career, Ayushmann has bestowed us with many gems. Ayushmann's debut movie Vicky Donor is proof of the phrase 'morning shows the day'. He has only upgraded himself and proved his versatility ever since then.
Photo Credit : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Our dearest perfectionist Aamir Khan has stayed true to his nickname ever since his debut. His first movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla was absolutely perfect and his performance was beyond perfect.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan was one of the 'outsiders' to make it big. Well, 'make it big' might be the understatement of the century. He propelled his career with his debut movie Deewana for which he even received the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. People fell in love with her extraordinary personality right from her first stint, Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
We absolutely can't wait for Anushka Sharma to make her comeback with Chakde Xpress. She kickstarted her career with a bang as she essayed the role of Tani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
