Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan to Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan: Then and Now photos of top Bollywood couples

Surprising change of Bollywood couples over the years

Shah Rukh Khan is without question the King of Romance, and one of Bollywood's most iconic stars. The actor who comes from a humble background started his journey with Fauji in the film industry in 1989 and the actor got his big-screen break with the movie Deewana in 1992 after acting in the television industry for some years. Over the years Khan has grown as an actor and mostly due to his popularity and success, he is referred to as the "Badshah of Bollywood" by his fans. What never changed in all these years was the support and love of his wife, designer Gauri Khan. She has been with him through thick and thin and their relationship is something a lot of actors look up to. Gauri was only fourteen years old and SRK was eighteen when the two met for the first time and their first encounter was only five minutes spent on a party sipping cola. A nervous Shah Rukh Khan eventually got his lady love number and pretended to be someone named Shaheen and started talking to her. Those days, being in a relationship was hard, Gauri and SRK would meet in Delhi's JNU campus for some time to hang around. For her school, King Khan would make history notes for Gauri and he also became her part-time her tutor. The love, proposal, and destiny were fixed from SRK and Gauri's end but when it came to talking to their respective families. The superstar started impressing Gauri's family members in the sweetest ways, he would say things like "I will become a Hindu and change my name to Jitendra Kumar Tully." The couple finally fought all cultural, religious battles and tied the knot in a close affair with friends and family on October 25, 1991. Today, the couple is happily married with three beautiful children and are co-owners of one of the top film production houses in the country. Well the two of them have truly set the foundations of love at a very high level. Similarly, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's love story has been an inspiring one too. While she hails from one of the most respected families in the industry, Saif is a respected actor as well as the Nawab of Pataudi.“I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love,” Kareena shared in an interview. Saif Ali Khan had previously partnered with Karisma Kapoor and was no stranger to sister Kareena Kapoor. In reality, the actor first met Kareena on the set of Karisma when she was just a young girl. The stars first worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and multiple award-winning Omkara (2006), before coming together again to shoot the Tashan (2008) action comedy film. Today this couple has a happy marriage and are parents to Internet's favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena keep giving style goals time and also breaking the internet like their son with some surprising statements. Today we bring to you some before and after pictures of top Bollywood couples. Check their amazing transformation in these pictures.

Photo Credit : pinterest