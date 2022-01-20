Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan: A timeline of their filmy love story

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's filmy love story

Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as the King of Romance and is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood. The actor began his acting journey with Fauji in 1989, and after acting in daily soaps for a few years, he made his big-screen debut with the film Deewana in 1992. King Khan has evolved significantly as an actor over the years. What has remained the same over the years is his love for his wife Gauri Khan. Today, let's take a look at the filmy love story of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram