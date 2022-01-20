Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan: A timeline of their filmy love story

Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as the King of Romance and is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood. The actor began his acting journey with Fauji in 1989, and after acting in daily soaps for a few years, he made his big-screen debut with the film Deewana in 1992. King Khan has evolved significantly as an actor over the years. What has remained the same over the years is his love for his wife Gauri Khan. Today, let's take a look at the filmy love story of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan fell in love with Gauri Khan when he was 18-years-old. At that time Gauri was 14-years-old.
The actor once revealed that his first date with Gauri was in a club in Delhi. The two ordered cold drinks and their first date lasted for just five minutes. It took a shy Shah Rukh Khan three such meetings to finally ask for her phone number. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's first and last girlfriend is Gauri.
He once revealed that they had no other means of communication other than dialling their landline phone numbers during their courtship period. So whenever Shah Rukh Khan wanted to call Gauri, he used to speak in a girl's voice as most of the time Gauri's brother used to pick up the phone.
Gauri's last name before marriage was Chibber and she belongs to a Punjabi family with an army background. When the two disclosed their relationship to their families, Gauri's family was against it at first. To convince them, reportedly, the actor lied that he was a Hindu for five years.
Gauri was not too excited about Shah Rukh Khan's career in films. After a fight, Gauri once went to Mumbai without informing Shah Rukh. The actor followed her and the couple then made peace near the beach in Mumbai. And what happened next was a memorable wedding on 25th October 1991. The actor reportedly rented a suit for his wedding from the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.