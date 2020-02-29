Home
Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan on what she dislikes about the superstar to one thing he is not allowed to do

Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan on what she dislikes about the superstar to one thing he is not allowed to do

Check out these things revealed by Gauri Khan about her husband Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's habits. Read on as she shares what she adores the most and dislikes the most about him.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: February 29, 2020 01:02 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's revelations about each other, Read on

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's revelations about each other, Read on

    Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as the Badshah of Bollywood due to his unmissable portrayal of romantic characters on screen. The actor who started his journey as an actor on television is now one of the highest-paid celebrities in the country. His fanbase is one of the largest in the world and a few months back the actor appeared in one of the episodes of David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman where he and his better half Gauri Khan shared some insights into how their present and past life have been . The actor revealed a few details about his love life too. Gauri and SRK have been married for more than 20 years now and even dated for a few years before sealing the deal. Today have a look at things revealed about SRK and things confessed by the superstar about his wife, check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Shah Rukh Khan loves to spoil the children

    Shah Rukh Khan loves to spoil the children

    Gauri once revealed that SRK goes overboard with his gifts for their children as he lost his own father at a very early age and wants to give everything their children want. Gauri added that she finds it very difficult to cope with this habit of his.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Shah Rukh Khan is not allowed to post family pictures due to this reason

    Shah Rukh Khan is not allowed to post family pictures due to this reason

    Gauri revealed that SRK cares only about how he looks in every picture. So he is annually allowed to post only one picture of the entire family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    If I take 20 minutes to get ready SRK take 2-3 hours

    If I take 20 minutes to get ready SRK take 2-3 hours

    Gauri had shared how SRK takes too long to get ready “Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight, I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six,” she said.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Shah Rukh is an all rounder

    Shah Rukh is an all rounder

    "He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative." shared Gauri

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    He likes my criticism

    He likes my criticism

    "If he is bad in a film I don’t need to praise him. He needs to accept that, I am an audience. He needs to deal with it. Shakti was his worst performance in a long time. I respect him for his profession, he is King Khan and gets great write-ups, but he doesn’t hear from other people, and I should tell him because no one else tells him." shared the designer on the infamous chat show Koffee with Karan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Biggest supporter in my life

    Biggest supporter in my life

    I must say that he’s been a great support. Shah Rukh is very talented with design and he is extremely creative. In fact, I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful

    Photo Credit : Instagram

