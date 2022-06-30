Shah Rukh Khan to John Abraham: Actors who aced as a villain in films

    Shah Rukh Khan in Don

    Just like a Bollywood film is incomplete without a hero, in the same way a Villain is extremely important in the film. Well, many of our Bollywood celebs have played the role of a villain and aced it. Today we are going to list down the names of 5 such actors. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan in Don. Well, this was not the first time that SRK played a villain on screen, but in Don he looked so stylish and his swag was loved by fans so much. Indeed he aced it.

    John Abraham in Dhoom

    Dhoom was one of the most loved franchise and it created a hype and trend. Well, the first movie of this franchise starred John Abraham as the antagonist and he nailed his character.

    Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

    In the second franchise of Dhoom, Hrithik Roshan played the antagonist and made his fans fall in love with him a little more.

    Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain

    An actor who has always managed to make us smile with his comic timings, took all his fans with a pleasant surprise with his acting skills as a villain in Ek Villain Returns.

