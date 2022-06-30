Shah Rukh Khan to John Abraham: Actors who aced as a villain in films

1 / 4

Shah Rukh Khan in Don

Just like a Bollywood film is incomplete without a hero, in the same way a Villain is extremely important in the film. Well, many of our Bollywood celebs have played the role of a villain and aced it. Today we are going to list down the names of 5 such actors. Starting with Shah Rukh Khan in Don. Well, this was not the first time that SRK played a villain on screen, but in Don he looked so stylish and his swag was loved by fans so much. Indeed he aced it.

Photo Credit : YouTube