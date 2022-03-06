Shah Rukh Khan leaving for Spain to Shahid Kapoor's precious moment with sister, see weekly viral photos

It was a busy week in Bollywood that was packed with several announcements, a buzzing box office and weddings as usual. The highlight was none other than Shah Rukh Khan who treated his fans with his first announcement in four long years. Taking to social media, SRK shared a glimpse of Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A day or two post the announcement, the cast left for Spain to shoot remaining portions for Pathaan and SRK's airport appearance was another treat for fans. While he did not pose for the paparazzi, SRK hugged his driver before heading inside the terminal.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The release of Gangubai Kathiawadi saw industry's bigwigs come together to support the film and attend several screenings that were held prior to the film's release. One of them was this screening, which was held a night before the film's release, and saw veteran actress Rekha grace the screening. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was flanked by his actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone with Rekha also in the frame.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's half sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa son Mayank in a small ceremony. The family affair was all things beautiful and Shahid even had a sweet message for his sister. "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," the actor wrote.
Before heading to Spain in her blazing red airport look, Deepika Padukone was snapped visiting a city salon. The actress got a fresh chop and was snapped exiting in her car. However, this time around, DP did not bother posing and was instead catching up with a friend over a call in the most chilled out way.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is back and how! The duo dropped the first teaser of the film and their first look went viral for all the right reasons.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan cracked up millions of his fans and followers as he shared this photo from the sets of Coolie with Sara Ali Khan. He wrote, "Who’s prettier Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed."