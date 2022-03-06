Shah Rukh Khan leaving for Spain to Shahid Kapoor's precious moment with sister, see weekly viral photos

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan is back!

It was a busy week in Bollywood that was packed with several announcements, a buzzing box office and weddings as usual. The highlight was none other than Shah Rukh Khan who treated his fans with his first announcement in four long years. Taking to social media, SRK shared a glimpse of Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A day or two post the announcement, the cast left for Spain to shoot remaining portions for Pathaan and SRK's airport appearance was another treat for fans. While he did not pose for the paparazzi, SRK hugged his driver before heading inside the terminal.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani