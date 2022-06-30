Shah Rukh Khan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Bollywood actors who come from humble beginnings

1 / 6

Actors who come from humble beginnings

Making your place in Bollywood is no joke. It is a road filled with obstacles and challenges and requires a lot of patience and mental strength. Truly, our beloved Bollywood actors are super strong and persevered for a long while to reach here and we are glad that they stood determined, come what may. A lot of Bollywood actors came from very humble beginnings and making ends meet was very tough for them. But their talent and determination reaped them fruits and today, they are the leading faces of the Indian entertainment industry. Their stories are honestly quite inspiring and make you believe in the old saying ‘Nothing is impossible’. You just need to believe in yourself and your skills. You will be successful if you are determined and focused. Some of the biggest names such Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui literally went from rags to riches and built an empire. Here are some other actors who came from humble beginnings.

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram