Shah Rukh Khan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Bollywood actors who come from humble beginnings

Making your place in Bollywood is no joke. It is a road filled with obstacles and challenges and requires a lot of patience and mental strength. Truly, our beloved Bollywood actors are super strong and persevered for a long while to reach here and we are glad that they stood determined, come what may. A lot of Bollywood actors came from very humble beginnings and making ends meet was very tough for them. But their talent and determination reaped them fruits and today, they are the leading faces of the Indian entertainment industry. Their stories are honestly quite inspiring and make you believe in the old saying ‘Nothing is impossible’. You just need to believe in yourself and your skills. You will be successful if you are determined and focused. Some of the biggest names such Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui literally went from rags to riches and built an empire. Here are some other actors who came from humble beginnings.
Amitabh Bachchan comes from a family of poets and while his father was well-known, he was not well-off. When he shifted from Allahabad to Mumbai, he didn't have much money and reportedly, even slept at Marine Drive for some nights.
Boman Irani started his Bollywood journey at a later stage in his life. Before Bollywood, he worked as a waiter to make ends meet.
Nawazuddin struggled a lot in his initial days. He was a farmer and at one point in his life, worked as a watchman too.
Arshad Warsi lost his father at a very young age and thus had to take up jobs at a very young age to provide financial support. Before acting, he joined Bollywood as a background actor.
Last but not the least, it is our dearest King Khan, SRK. We all know how Shah Rukh started from the bottom and today is beyond the stars. When he came to Mumbai with his acting dream, he didn't have a lot of money and struggled a lot.
