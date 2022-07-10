Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara's heartfelt moment to Alia Bhatt's baby bump, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

SRK and Nayanthara

Be it in India, on foreign land or at the airport, Shah Rukh Khan's appearance always sends his fans into a tizzy. Case in point, when the actor attended his co-star Nayanthara's wedding last month in Chennai. Almost a month later, Nayanthara took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from her wedding to Vignesh Shivan. In the photos, the actress shared heartfelt moments that the couple shared with Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. In one candid snap, we get to see SRK hugging Nayanthara and it will totally melt your heart. The photos took social media by storm and sent SRK's fans into an overdrive.

Photo Credit : Instagram