Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara's heartfelt moment to Alia Bhatt's baby bump, see viral photos of the week

Be it in India, on foreign land or at the airport, Shah Rukh Khan's appearance always sends his fans into a tizzy. Case in point, when the actor attended his co-star Nayanthara's wedding last month in Chennai. Almost a month later, Nayanthara took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from her wedding to Vignesh Shivan. In the photos, the actress shared heartfelt moments that the couple shared with Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. In one candid snap, we get to see SRK hugging Nayanthara and it will totally melt your heart. The photos took social media by storm and sent SRK's fans into an overdrive.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy this month while in the UK, returned to India on Saturday night. In no time, the actress' airport photos went viral as a sneak peek of her adorable little baby bump was seen. The actress was greeted with 'Badhaai Ho' by the paparazzi and was overwhelmed by all the love as her husband Ranbir Kapoor surprised her by picking her up.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia returned to India after shooting her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a selfie with Gal and wrote, "Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!"
Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with her daughter Malti Marie as she took her out for a walk along with her close friend. "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," Priyanka captioned the photo.
Bollywood's love affair with Europe continues. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor who are shooting for their film Bawaal in Amsterdam went for a lunch with their friends which also included Nysa Devgan and Varun's wife Natasha Dalal.
While many Bollywood actors are vacationing across Europe, Sara Ali Khan is also in London with her family. Soaking in the city's summer, this park visit with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and dad Saif Ali Khan sure looks fun.