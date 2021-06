1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures with his family

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world. King Khan has been in the industry for decades and has a humongous fanbase. Along with always being in the headlines for his work on-screen, the actor has also been often mentioned when talking about Bollywood’s greatest real-life love stories. Shah Rukh Khan’s love story with wife, Gauri Khan is a fairytale and the two are considered as one of the strongest celebrity couples that have been with each other through thick and thin over three decades. They met each other for the first time at a party where the handsome actor asked Gauri Khan to dance with him and that’s where it all began. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan started spending their days and nights talking to each other as love started to brew between them. They had to face a hard time trying to convince Gauri Khan’s family to let her marry a boy who is not of the same religion but having been together for many years and convincing their parents for the marriage, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan finally succeeded and tied the knot on October 25, 1991. They are proud parents of Suhana Khan, Abram Khan and Aryan Khan. Even though Shah Rukh Khan has a very busy work schedule, he makes sure to spend time with his family. Here are pictures of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is a complete family man. Read ahead to take a look.

