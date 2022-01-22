Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 5 richest Bollywood celebs

Celebrities have been known to make a fortune out of their professions. The glitz and glam of the film industry have always caught the eye of the public. And their extravagant luxuries and lifestyle have added to the fact that they earn enough to afford it all. Especially when talking about celebs from Bollywood we know they are one of the highest-paid. But, what exactly is their net worth and who is on the top of the richest Bollywood actors? Let's dive into the statistics to know more about their net worth.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
From winning the Miss World title in 2000 to becoming the top Bollywood actor the global superstar Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has had decades of success and fame and has now established herself as a brand in both Bollywood and Hollywood. According to reports, her net worth is USD 70 million.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Bollywood's King Khan has done over 108 movies in his entire career so far and his reported net worth is estimated to be USD 700 million.
The actor rebranded himself from a romantic comedy actor to an action hero with movies like Dabangg and Wanted. According to reports, Khan has earned impressive money with his blockbuster films and his net worth is estimated to be USD 360 million reportedly.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Bollywood's Big B is the only actor of his generation who is still giving tough competition to actors in the film industry. Amitabh has done over 190 films and is leading the second spot in the list of richest actors with his registered net worth of USD 500 million.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in 1973 and is one of the richest celebrities. She tops the list of richest Bollywood actresses with a registered net worth of approximately USD 100 million.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram