Shah Rukh Khan’s THESE 5 witty statements will leave you impressed; Check it out
Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s interview sessions, there is never a dull moment as the actor is always seen giving witty reply and funny responses. We bring you some of the best responses Shah Rukh has given and will remain our all-time favourite.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Romance, has extended his reign to become the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood. However, the actor did not have any releases the previous year but has always managed to be the most celebrated artists in the country all the time. Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect example of a self-made star. He has created a niche for himself among other celebs at the industry and has never failed to impress us with his acting game.
Mandira Bedi's question
When Mandira Bedi asked ‘Do you think to have Shilpa Shetty (Rajasthan Royals) and Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab) as rival team owners will sour their relations with you?’, She Rukh replied saying ‘Well Mandira, I hope not. You see, I started both their careers. And as far as I can remember, I started yours too.’
Koffee With Karan
In an episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked, “If you woke up one morning and found out that you have turned in Aamir, you would…?” Shah Rukh replied saying ‘I would tell the world that Shah Rukh is the better actor’.
Shah Rukh Khan on asking about KBC
A journalist once asked Shah Rukh “We heard you are getting paid quite a lot for KBC-3 but you have been tight lipped about it. Could you let us know how much they are paying you?”, to which he replied ‘If you ask that question again ma’am, I will have to ask you your age’.
Same questions always
A reporter also asked Shah Rukh ‘When will you start making different movies? Better movies?’ Shah Rukh Khan indeed gave a witty reply ‘When will you start asking different questions? Better questions?’
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest'
In David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’, Shah Rukh Khan made many witty statements, but this one would remain our favourite ‘I absolutely hate it when my kids have relationship problems. I just want to say ‘kick the person out’. But I say, ‘ you know in life, it happened, you have to give and take in relationships. I hate explaining it to her. I just want to tell her, “this guy is no good”. And sometimes, I even have to choose presents for him.
