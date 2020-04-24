Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos

1 / 11

10 viral photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood is a powerhouse of talent and we have fresh faces surprising us every now and then with their performances. Over the past few years, several actors have made a dynasty of themselves and earned love and respect due to their work. When we talk about dynasties and stardom, we cannot forget the three Khans. Undoubtedly, the biggest stars of India with millions of fans not only in their home country but worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan in fact has net worth and popularity more than any actor in the entire world. Similarly, Megastar Salman Khan is known as the hitmaker in Bollywood. With back to back hits, the actor has had a busy 2019.The two Bollywood megastars have shared the screen space many times and their relationship has gone through many ups and downs in Bollywood over a period of 30 years. Shah Rukh and Salman's relationship has gone through its share of highs and lows, from being the best of friends to sworn enemies. The superstars, however, share a great deal of friendship currently. Actor Salman Khan has been urging his fans and followers all over social media to take the necessary steps and stay indoors during the lockdown period. The actor recently shared a song he sang for these difficult times. Salman Khan tweeted"So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” as soon as Khan released the teaser of his song, SRK commented “Bhai Kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai". Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan have entertained the audiences for close to three decades and are the undisputed Kings of Bollywood. They were on very good terms during the 90s and starred together in Karan Arjun in 1995. Right after the movie, SRK and Salman became best friends and were seen together at many events, so much so that, they even had cameo appearances in each other's movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shahrukh Khan's Zero teaser saw Salman Khan in a grand avatar and Salman even carried a 'dwarf' SRK in his arms. After all these years of ups and downs, the two have been enjoying a great deal of time in each other's parties and have even promoted each other's movies on various platforms. Today take a look at these photos of the superstars together which stormed the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram