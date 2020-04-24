X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shah Rukh Khan
/
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos

Amidst all ups and downs throughout all these years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship survived. Today have a look at these viral photos of the stars.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2020 04:56 pm
  • 1 / 11
    10 viral photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

    10 viral photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

    Bollywood is a powerhouse of talent and we have fresh faces surprising us every now and then with their performances. Over the past few years, several actors have made a dynasty of themselves and earned love and respect due to their work. When we talk about dynasties and stardom, we cannot forget the three Khans. Undoubtedly, the biggest stars of India with millions of fans not only in their home country but worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan in fact has net worth and popularity more than any actor in the entire world. Similarly, Megastar Salman Khan is known as the hitmaker in Bollywood. With back to back hits, the actor has had a busy 2019.The two Bollywood megastars have shared the screen space many times and their relationship has gone through many ups and downs in Bollywood over a period of 30 years. Shah Rukh and Salman's relationship has gone through its share of highs and lows, from being the best of friends to sworn enemies. The superstars, however, share a great deal of friendship currently. Actor Salman Khan has been urging his fans and followers all over social media to take the necessary steps and stay indoors during the lockdown period. The actor recently shared a song he sang for these difficult times. Salman Khan tweeted"So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” as soon as Khan released the teaser of his song, SRK commented “Bhai Kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai". Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan have entertained the audiences for close to three decades and are the undisputed Kings of Bollywood. They were on very good terms during the 90s and starred together in Karan Arjun in 1995. Right after the movie, SRK and Salman became best friends and were seen together at many events, so much so that, they even had cameo appearances in each other's movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shahrukh Khan's Zero teaser saw Salman Khan in a grand avatar and Salman even carried a 'dwarf' SRK in his arms. After all these years of ups and downs, the two have been enjoying a great deal of time in each other's parties and have even promoted each other's movies on various platforms. Today take a look at these photos of the superstars together which stormed the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    When SRK and Salman promoted Salman's Bigg Boss

    When SRK and Salman promoted Salman's Bigg Boss

    After 20 years, Shah Rukh and Salman were in their Karan-Arjun avatar once again for Salman's show Bigg Boss.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 11
    When SRK and Salman attended Arpita's pre-wedding ceremonies

    When SRK and Salman attended Arpita's pre-wedding ceremonies

    SRK was present at every event of Arpita Khan's wedding ceremonies just like any other close relative and gifted Arpita hamper full of designer bags for her wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    When Salman promoted SRK's zero

    When Salman promoted SRK's zero

    The two were seen grooving to a song in the movie and people loved this picture from the promos.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 11
    When the superstars rode on bicycles throughout Bandra

    When the superstars rode on bicycles throughout Bandra

    SRK's elder son Aryan Khan joined the duo for their morning bicycle ride in Bandra.

    Photo Credit : twitter

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    When they hugged

    When they hugged "it" out at an Eid party

    The two never miss the annual Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    When Salman attended SRK's 50th birthday celebration

    When Salman attended SRK's 50th birthday celebration

    Not only did SRK share these pictures on his twitter but also promoted Salman Khan's then to be released movie Sultan through his tweet.

    Photo Credit : twitter

  • 8 / 11
    When the duo sang at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

    When the duo sang at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

    The two party makers take fun to the next level as they sing a song at Sonam's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    When SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared a moment together

    When SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan shared a moment together

    Never seen together trio attended a ceremony together and the internet lost its calm.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 10 / 11
    When Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shared a selfie with their fans

    When Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shared a selfie with their fans

    The handsome stars clicked a selfie together and this won hearts all over the nation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    When the two rewatched Karan Arjun

    When the two rewatched Karan Arjun

    Salman shared the video on social media and captioned it, “Karan + Arjun ... fond memories @iamsrk.” It’s heartening to see the camaraderie between the two and looking at that video, we are wishing that the two be cast in a film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos
6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos
Extraction: Did you know Chris Hemsworth\'s nickname is Hemsy? Check out other interesting facts about the star
Extraction: Did you know Chris Hemsworth's nickname is Hemsy? Check out other interesting facts about the star
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star\'s THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor
Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story
Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement