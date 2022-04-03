Shah Rukh Khan in Spain to Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra wrap, check out this week's viral photos

1 / 6

SRK fandom in Spain

The week in Bollywood has been buzzing with not just happenings in India, but across the globe. One of them was Shah Rukh Khan making waves in Spain. The actor was shooting for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in the island of Majorca. The superstars wrapped up the schedule and even bumped into a few Indian fans. The photos of this meet up surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla