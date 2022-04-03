Shah Rukh Khan in Spain to Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra wrap, check out this week's viral photos

The week in Bollywood has been buzzing with not just happenings in India, but across the globe. One of them was Shah Rukh Khan making waves in Spain. The actor was shooting for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in the island of Majorca. The superstars wrapped up the schedule and even bumped into a few Indian fans. The photos of this meet up surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
While some stars were working, others were holidaying. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took off to a tropical island for a much needed getaway and shared this sun-soaked picture for their fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kiara Advani made heads turn when she stepped out on the red carpet in a sequin blue jumpsuit. The actress won hearts with her look and even fashion points.
After wrapping up her Pathaan shoot in Spain, Deepika Padukone flew to Dubai to attend the TIME100 Impact Award where she was felicitated. This photo with actress Kat Graham sent Deepika's fans into a frenzy.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra finally wrapped up after five long years. The film's shooting came to an end in the holy city of Varanasi, as revealed by director Ayan Mukerji.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared this cute selfie from a play park and looks like the mum and dad indulged in some fun time while daughter Vamika played.