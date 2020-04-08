Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's candid THROWBACK moments are unmissable; See PICS

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's THROWBACK photos

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably a global star and the biggest superstar till date. The star enjoys a humongous loyal fan following and is as charming as ever. The actor has started his journey with TV shows like Fauji, Circus, Doosra Keval, Dariya Dil and went on to become one of the most popular and loved stars in the industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. Early in his career, Shah Rukh Khan was recognised for portraying negative roles in his films Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), and Anjaam (1994). His major rise to fame and prominence was with the most loved films of his till date like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na and Mohabbatein. The actor is rightly considered the ultimate romantic hero. His stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The actor is also very popular for his quick and fabulous sense of wit and humour which often leaves everyone tongue tied. The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour. The star also runs a production house with wife Gauri Khan and owns a cricket team. The most loved, respected and sought-after actors in B-Town, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Not only fans, but also B-Town celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have often expressed their fondness for the superstar. In fact Kartik Aaryan has often mentioned that SRK was one of his major inspirations to join films and become an actor, He said, "In 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen." Not only this, many actors from the west have also expressed their love for the superstar. Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe once said, "I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I’d like to work in a Bollywood movie with him. He’s definitely an epitome of style and class!”. Speaking of that, taking you down a memory lane with the actors' throwback pictures post a match victory with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Photo Credit : APH Images