Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's candid THROWBACK moments are unmissable; See PICS

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The global icon is also a cricket team owner. Here are some pictures from his celebrations from one of the matches that will take you down a memory lane.
6226 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2020 05:16 pm
    Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's THROWBACK photos

    Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably a global star and the biggest superstar till date. The star enjoys a humongous loyal fan following and is as charming as ever. The actor has started his journey with TV shows like Fauji, Circus, Doosra Keval, Dariya Dil and went on to become one of the most popular and loved stars in the industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. Early in his career, Shah Rukh Khan was recognised for portraying negative roles in his films Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), and Anjaam (1994). His major rise to fame and prominence was with the most loved films of his till date like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na and Mohabbatein. The actor is rightly considered the ultimate romantic hero. His stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. The actor is also very popular for his quick and fabulous sense of wit and humour which often leaves everyone tongue tied. The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour. The star also runs a production house with wife Gauri Khan and owns a cricket team. The most loved, respected and sought-after actors in B-Town, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Not only fans, but also B-Town celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have often expressed their fondness for the superstar. In fact Kartik Aaryan has often mentioned that SRK was one of his major inspirations to join films and become an actor, He said, "In 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen." Not only this, many actors from the west have also expressed their love for the superstar. Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe once said, "I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I’d like to work in a Bollywood movie with him. He’s definitely an epitome of style and class!”. Speaking of that, taking you down a memory lane with the actors' throwback pictures post a match victory with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    An all time cheerleader

    The actor makes sure to attend most of the matches played by his team to cheer them!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Zayn Malik's favourite

    Shah Rukh Khan is well known for his off-screen aura and charisma. The very popular pop band singer Zayn Malik once quoted, “I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me. But when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    At his candid best

    SRK's this candid click is enough to make you go weak in your knees!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    A doting father

    The Chak De India star is also a doting father to his children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. He makes sure to take our time from his busy schedule and spend time with them.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan is also one of the most popular star kids on the block. She is often spotted by the paparazzi at parties, cafes, casual outings and is a true blue fashionista. Her Bollywood debut is much awaited by everyone. The star kid is currently completing her education and was the talk of the town for her short film titled "The Grey Part of Blue" which went viral. Talking about the star's elder son Aryan Khan, he is extremely popular on social media as well and all his kids have a lot of fan pages dedicated to them. Aryan was the voice of Simba in the Hindi-dubbed version of The Lion King and often makes headlines for his most charming photos that go viral on the internet.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

