Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Dil Dhadakne Do: Bollywood's ONE TAKE songs & scenes
There was a time when entire movies were shot using a single camera. That camera was mounted at different angles to capture proper shots. However, with the new methods of filming, one-take shots have become a rarity in cinema. Here are some songs that were shot in a single take!
Bollywood's scenes and songs shot it ONE TAKE
Bollywood films are known for their entertainment and glamour factor. All the cinephiles and movie buffs would agree that the stereotypical clichés are what make these movies so special and worth a watch. The two-three hours of entertainment and going back home with a refreshed feeling is usually what most of us would expect. However, there is a lot of hard work and technicalities that go into the making of a film that most of the audience wouldn't think about. Surely, films take a lot of time in being made and there are times when a single scene takes hours to be shot. There was a time when entire movies were shot using a single camera. That camera was mounted at different angles to capture proper shots. The hero and heroine would sing songs beneath a tree while the camera would standstill. Times have changed now. But sometimes it is cool to go back in time to try the olden ways. And the result of those experiments is we see interesting, single-take shots which are taken with a single camera. This style is highly underrated as a single camera intensifies the drama on screen and makes for a smooth viewing experience. Having said that, here are Bollywood's scenes and songs shot in one take!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarabjit
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarabjit biopic based on Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh had a crucial scene of the movie without cuts. “Aishwarya pulled off two mins (minutes) performance-oriented scene so gracefully in one take, with no cuts and retakes, it was more like a real moment than a scene being filmed,” producer Sandeep Singh said in a statement.
Chale Jaise hawayein from Main Hoon Na
Director Farah Khan decided to shoot a good part of this song featuring Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan in one go, and thus she planned it in a space where there was enough space for free camera movement.
Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do
Zoya Akhtar wanted to transport her audience from a ship to a live Punjabi party and thus she decided to capture a crowd of actors in one take. Needless to say that she succeeded in her attempt.
Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
If you have seen Padmaavat, one of the most memorable scenes in the movie is when Deepika Padukone‘s character gives a speech before the Jauhar sequence. In an interview, she mentioned that it was shot in one take. “The Jauhar speech was done in one take. I felt I would forget the lines. I did rehearsals for it. It was an intense moment on the sets. Everyone was quiet. They had kept three days for this but we did it in half a day.”
Sidharth Malhotra's fight scene in Ek Villain
There is a very well shot action sequence which was shot in one take. When Sidharth Malhotra‘s character finds out that Shraddha Kapoor‘s character is dead. He is hurt, angry and vulnerable.
Tiger Shroff in War
Actor Tiger Shroff shot the longest single-shot action sequence for War, director Siddharth Anand had said. “It is a 2.30 min long, jaw-dropping, intense hand to hand combat sequence that has been shot in one shot by Tiger. The entire action sequence was shot in one shot without any cuts,” Anand said in an interview.
