Shah Rukh Khan's REVELATIONS about his initial days in B town are the best inspiration for all budding actors
Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed star of Bollywood and rules millions of hearts all over the world. His journey and rise to stardom is an inspiration for all the budding actors out there. Here are some revelations made by the superstar on his initial days in this industry.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 21, 2020 03:10 pm
Shah Rukh Khan's interesting statements on his early days in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! One of the most popular and loved stars in the industry, his stardom and charm is truly unmatchable. The actor has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen Y a run for their money! He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Raees, Fan, Devdas, Swades and others. He is the ultimate romantic hero and his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be evergreen and cherished. The star was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The superstar opened up about the roles in today's time in an interview and said, "Sometimes it's awkward. Today being in this position, the choices are less. I meet many directors but it goes out of hand sometimes. Despite spending 25 years, I still feel like a newcomer. I find it awkward I have spent 25 years but I still feel like a newcomer," she said." Interestingly, as a student when SRK, was asked by his school teacher about his career goals, he replied saying he wanted to work in Bollywood. His teacher tried to explain to him that his dream was a bit unrealistic as he had no contacts there. When the teacher tried to talk to his mother about it, she replied,"If my Shah Rukh says it will happen, it will happen!" On another occasion, a friend of his from Delhi, who came with him to Bombay during his struggling days narrated an incident where Shah Rukh Khan, standing on Marine Drive, in the backdrop of the setting sun, said 'I'll rule this city one day' totally unaware that it would turn into reality pretty soon. Did you know the actor started his journey from TV shows? He has been a part of several TV shows before he made his debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti. His rise to fame and stardom is a true inspiration for millions of fans out there and everyone aiming to be an actor. His life story and initial struggles prove that dreams to come true. All it takes is immense hard work, motivation and determination. Here are some of the most interesting revelations made by the star about his initial days in the industry.
Odd-looking guy
At an event, recalling his initial days in the B town the star said, "I was an odd-looking guy, I was not from a film background, I spoke too fast but I am thankful all the filmmakers and those friends who gave me an opportunity."
The first time in Mumbai
SRK revealed at a book launch event, that the first time he came to Mumbai, he did not have enough money to buy food.
Living with three friends
King Khan also spoke up about how he came to Mumbai with three friends and they were living on the roads opposite the popular Oberoi Hotels. He further added that they used to wake up and go to the bathroom in the mornings to wash their faces.
Did you know he sold his camera to afford tickets to go back to Delhi?
The star opened up about the time he sold his camera for Rs 1500 because they didn't have money to get back to Delhi.
Failures and early movies
He not only saw failure but poverty too, especially after his parents’ demise. He vocally admitted that he took on less creative work to overcome poverty. Some of the films which he accepted were rejected by big stars, but he took them on to avoid unemployment.
The first Jeep he bought was repossessed by the bank
In an interview to Zoom TV, SRK revealed that the very first Jeep he'd bought was repossessed by the bank. "My first Jeep (my second four-wheeler in life, after a van) that I had bought during the shoot of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was acquired by the bank for non-payment."
The low days
"Coming from a lower-middle-class family, I saw a lot of failures. At a certain juncture of my life, I was thrown out on the road because we could not pay rent. Poverty instils fear, stress and sometimes depression.” revealed the star in an interview.
