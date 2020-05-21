Shah Rukh Khan's REVELATIONS about his initial days in B town are the best inspiration for all budding actors

1 / 8

Shah Rukh Khan's interesting statements on his early days in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! One of the most popular and loved stars in the industry, his stardom and charm is truly unmatchable. The actor has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen Y a run for their money! He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Raees, Fan, Devdas, Swades and others. He is the ultimate romantic hero and his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be evergreen and cherished. The star was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The superstar opened up about the roles in today's time in an interview and said, "Sometimes it's awkward. Today being in this position, the choices are less. I meet many directors but it goes out of hand sometimes. Despite spending 25 years, I still feel like a newcomer. I find it awkward I have spent 25 years but I still feel like a newcomer," she said." Interestingly, as a student when SRK, was asked by his school teacher about his career goals, he replied saying he wanted to work in Bollywood. His teacher tried to explain to him that his dream was a bit unrealistic as he had no contacts there. When the teacher tried to talk to his mother about it, she replied,"If my Shah Rukh says it will happen, it will happen!" On another occasion, a friend of his from Delhi, who came with him to Bombay during his struggling days narrated an incident where Shah Rukh Khan, standing on Marine Drive, in the backdrop of the setting sun, said 'I'll rule this city one day' totally unaware that it would turn into reality pretty soon. Did you know the actor started his journey from TV shows? He has been a part of several TV shows before he made his debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti. His rise to fame and stardom is a true inspiration for millions of fans out there and everyone aiming to be an actor. His life story and initial struggles prove that dreams to come true. All it takes is immense hard work, motivation and determination. Here are some of the most interesting revelations made by the star about his initial days in the industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram