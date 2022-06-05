Shah Rukh Khan's studio visit to Alia Bhatt's time in London, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

SRK Spotted

This week in Bollywood has been an exciting one as movies were announced, teasers were released and posters were shared. Leading this pack was Shah Rukh Khan as the actor finally made his collaboration with filmmaker Atlee official this week. For the unversed, SRK will be starring in Atlee's film titled Jawan. The film's teaser shows the actor in a never-before-seen brutal look. Prior to the poster and teaser release, SRK made a rare appearance at a dubbing studio in the city. The superstar is only snapped at public events or on film sets in Mumbai. However, his studio appearance came as a surprise as he has been keeping a low-key presence. While he tried to use an umbrella as a shield, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of SRK.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla