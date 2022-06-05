Shah Rukh Khan's studio visit to Alia Bhatt's time in London, see viral photos of the week

This week in Bollywood has been an exciting one as movies were announced, teasers were released and posters were shared. Leading this pack was Shah Rukh Khan as the actor finally made his collaboration with filmmaker Atlee official this week. For the unversed, SRK will be starring in Atlee's film titled Jawan. The film's teaser shows the actor in a never-before-seen brutal look. Prior to the poster and teaser release, SRK made a rare appearance at a dubbing studio in the city. The superstar is only snapped at public events or on film sets in Mumbai. However, his studio appearance came as a surprise as he has been keeping a low-key presence. While he tried to use an umbrella as a shield, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of SRK.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone. While she's filming in London, Alia is also taking much needed breaks and catching up with her girlfriends.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A part of The Archies gang snapped some happy photos on a beautiful day in Ooty where they are currently filming. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor along with co-stars Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina were all smiles for the camera.
This was a hectic week for Ranbir Kapoor as he launched the teaser of Brahmastra in Vishakapatnam. The actor along with director Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamlouli travelled to the southern tip to promote the film, meet and greet fans as well as interact with a few.
Looks like Janhvi Kapoor is taking a leisurely break and is currently on a holiday in France. The actress shared some stunning photos from an almost 'Bridgerton-like' garden and was lost in a happy world.
While Janhvi is in France, another youngster Sara Ali Khan is on a holiday in Turkey. From visiting museums and nature trails to taking a dip in the pool, Sara Ali Khan is loving it and is keeping her fans updated with photos and videos.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app