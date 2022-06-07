Suhana Khan loves dad Shah Rukh Khan & these pics are proof

Shah Rukh Khan, who is touted to be the king of Bollywood, is also known to be a true blue family man. The superstar has not just ruled the screen with his stupendous acting prowess but he has also been dishing out major family goals time and again. Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his family and often shares glimpses of the same on social media. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, his daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her big debut in Bollywood Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
She will be sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda and her fans can’t wait to watch her perform on screen. Needless to say, SRK is a proud father and even went on to share a golden piece of advice for Suhana as he cheered for her debut. On the other hand, the newcomer actress was also seen cheering for her daddy dearest’s recent look for Pathaan wherein he had flaunted his ripped abs. Shah Rukh and Suhana’s bond and their social media posts for each other have always won hearts and speak volumes about the father-daughter equation. So, today we bring you 5 pics which prove that Suhana is a daddy’s girl.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan had shared a stunning pic with his princess as he flaunted the filter game. The pic had King Khan looking dapper in a checkered shirt with trousers while Suhana made a statement in her white tank top and denim shorts. Shah Rukh had captioned it as, “When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters!”
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
King Khan and Suhana were seen posing together for a quick selfie in a car as the actor was on his way to drop his daughter off at airport. Shah Rukh captioned the image as, “Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket...hate dropping my kids to the airport....when holidays end”.
Suhana and Shah Rukh had their style game on point as they posed for a camera. It is indeed a treat to watch them in one frame.
This pic had Shah Rukh clicking a quick selfie with his ladies Gauri Khan and Suhana in NYC. Interestingly, the father-daughter duo was seen twinning in black as they posed for a perfect family pic.
SRK and Suhana had stepped for a casual outing in the city. The Dilwale actor was seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt with jeans while Suhana was sporting a no make up look and wore a black top with a white skirt.
