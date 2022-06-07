Suhana Khan loves dad Shah Rukh Khan & these pics are proof

1 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s pics

Shah Rukh Khan, who is touted to be the king of Bollywood, is also known to be a true blue family man. The superstar has not just ruled the screen with his stupendous acting prowess but he has also been dishing out major family goals time and again. Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his family and often shares glimpses of the same on social media. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, his daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her big debut in Bollywood Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda and her fans can’t wait to watch her perform on screen. Needless to say, SRK is a proud father and even went on to share a golden piece of advice for Suhana as he cheered for her debut. On the other hand, the newcomer actress was also seen cheering for her daddy dearest’s recent look for Pathaan wherein he had flaunted his ripped abs. Shah Rukh and Suhana’s bond and their social media posts for each other have always won hearts and speak volumes about the father-daughter equation. So, today we bring you 5 pics which prove that Suhana is a daddy’s girl.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla