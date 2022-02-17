5 pictures that prove Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are the coolest BFFs in town

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh as among the most popular names on the television screens. The duo has worked together on numerous music videos. Their on-screen pairing is quite appreciated by their fans. The actors also share a strong friendship in real life. They often spend their free time with each other and love to share pictures on social media. Here is a gorgeous picture of them enjoying the beautiful sunset together.
Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram
In the picture, the duo looks perfect together. Shaheer has donned a formal look while Hina Khan looks stunning in a red sequin dress.
In the picture, the duo is seen having fun in between the shoots as they are seen in retro attires. Shaheer has sported half sleeve shirt and bell-bottom pants, Hina Khan has worn a purple printed suit.
The picture was shared by Shaheer Sheikh for Hina Khan as he captioned, “Happy birthday to the most hardworking, honest, and real person I know! Someone who uses the craziest Instagram filters, but no filter in real life”
The picture offers a glimpse into the real and fun bond between the two actors as make goofy expressions for the camera.