5 pictures that showcase Shaheer Sheikh’s immense love for kids

Shaheer with kids

Shaheer Sheikh is among the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous TV shows and was highly appreciated for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. His show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was highly successful and three seasons of the show went on-air. He was also seen in other shows including Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc. The actor was also seen in the web series Pavitra Rishta with Ankita Lokhande. The actor is presently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and is the father of a baby girl. He is very fond of kids and is often seen playing around with them between his shoots. Here are a few glimpses of his love for kids.

Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram