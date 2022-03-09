5 pictures that showcase Shaheer Sheikh’s immense love for kids

Shaheer Sheikh is among the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous TV shows and was highly appreciated for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. His show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was highly successful and three seasons of the show went on-air. He was also seen in other shows including Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc. The actor was also seen in the web series Pavitra Rishta with Ankita Lokhande. The actor is presently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and is the father of a baby girl. He is very fond of kids and is often seen playing around with them between his shoots. Here are a few glimpses of his love for kids.
Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram
It is a picture from the sets of the web series version of the popular show Pavitra Rishta. He is seen posing with the kids in the show as he expressed his feeling for taking up the iconic part of Manav.
It is an adorable picture from the shoot of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. He captioned, “Was almost impossible to get so much cuteness in one frame but I managed it somehow.. #KRPKAB”
The picture is full of smiles as Shaheer Sheikh got clicked with the local kids of Kashmir as he and Hina Khan did shooting for their music video Baarish Ban Jaana.
It is an adorable picture of the actor with his niece as both of them wore superman T-shirts. He captioned, “So we will #stayAtHome #prayAtHome and #helpThelessFortunate #ramzanMubarak”
It is a beautiful picture of Shaheer with his wife and his newborn daughter in the new year. He captioned, “happy new year everyone.. As we step into 2022, I hope we change our outlook and be more mindful of protecting & preserving our planet… Here’s to a greener, happier and more peaceful year ahead…”